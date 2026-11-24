Google Fit closes at end of 2026. Learn how to migrate data to Google Health, use Health Connect, or export via Google Takeout before the deadline.

Google announced that the legacy Google Fit application will officially shut down at the end of 2026. This definitive date requires users to migrate their historical fitness and health data to a new platform to prevent permanent loss. The tech giant intends for Google Health to serve as the primary successor for these records.

Google Health Migration Process Details

Google Fit users have been invited to begin transferring their stored information into the Google Health ecosystem before the year concludes. This transition aims to preserve the extensive activity logs and health metrics accumulated over years of usage. The migration process is designed to be seamless for the majority of the existing user base.

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Android users can initiate the synchronization of health and fitness data between Google Fit and Google Health immediately using the Health Connect tool. This utility acts as a bridge, allowing data to flow from the legacy app to the new platform. Users must review on-screen information and answer specific prompts to select which categories of data they wish to sync.

Once the sync is complete, Google Health utilizes the imported data from Google Fit to inform current health metrics. This integration ensures that historical trends and past achievements remain visible and analyzable within the new interface. The bridge functionality maintains continuity for users monitoring long-term health goals.

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Data Export Via Google Takeout

Google Takeout offers a robust alternative for users who prefer to manually secure their information before the shutdown. This tool allows individuals to export and download copies of data directly from their Google accounts. While primarily known for backing up general files, it effectively preserves health and fitness data from Google Fit.

To use this method, users must navigate to the Google Takeout page and locate the list of products containing their data. Those wishing to export only Google Fit information can uncheck all other services to streamline the process. After filtering the selection, users must click Next step to proceed.

The system then allows the selection of a preferred delivery method, export type, and file format. Upon completion, an email notification arrives containing a download link for the archive or instructions to locate it. The resulting data archive is packaged as either a ZIP or TGZ file for storage.

Third-Party App Import Strategies

Google Health remains the intended replacement, but it is not the exclusive option for every individual. Android users can employ the Health Connect tool to bridge data from Google Fit into third-party fitness applications. This requires enabling syncing within Google Fit and then activating Health Connect settings within the target application.

Alternatively, users who utilized Google Takeout can import their archived files into various fitness apps of their choice. The files contained within the ZIP or TGZ archives are typically provided in CSV or TCX formats. These standard formats are widely supported by external health tracking software.

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Specific tools exist to facilitate the migration of data from CSV files directly into Apple Health. Users should consult their preferred fitness application or contact customer support to verify if similar import processes are supported. This flexibility ensures that data remains accessible regardless of the chosen platform.

Implementation Timeline And Requirements

The final deadline for the Google Fit shutdown is set for the end of 2026. This timeline provides ample opportunity for users to execute their chosen migration strategy without urgency. However, delaying the process until the final months may result in technical bottlenecks or lost data.

Users must ensure their Google accounts are active and accessible during the migration window. The Health Connect tool requires compatible Android operating system versions to function correctly. Verifying device compatibility before starting the sync process is a critical step for successful data transfer.

The preservation of historical fitness data is a priority for both the platform and the user base. By following the outlined steps for Google Health migration, Google Takeout export, or third-party imports, users can safeguard their information. The structured approach ensures no personal health records are discarded during the transition period.