Google Fi is bringing back multiple cell network support for better coverage

One of Google Fi’s original features is back in the US.

Google Fi will swap users between two 5G networks, but only if your phone is a Pixel 9 or newer. ﻿Stevie Bonifield is a news writer covering all things consumer tech.

Stevie started out at Laptop Mag writing news and reviews on hardware, gaming, and AI.that can automatically switch users between two different 5G networks depending on which one has better connectivity. The feature is rolling out starting today on Pixel 9 and newer phones that have Google Fi active on eSIM and have any non-Fi SIMs disabled.that Fi stopped offering the feature because “the wireless landscape consolidated via mergers and limited our ability to offer multiple networks within the US.

Also read Should you make the switch to Google Pixel from Samsung Galaxy?

” and uses the Android OS to monitor live connection quality. It also lets your phone transition faster and more fluidly with minimal battery impact—knowing a better connection is available before it switches.

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