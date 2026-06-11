Google Fi Expands Global 5G Coverage and Improves Connectivity for Travelers

Google's telecommunications service, Google Fi Wireless, has announced significant updates, including expanded 5G service to 22 new global regions, making it 'travel-ready'. The service also expands its Wi-Fi Auto-Connect+ service, introduces a new VPN, and offers limited-time subscriber savings. However, customers should be aware of usage limits and data suspensions when using the service internationally.

Google Fi Wireless has rolled out significant updates, enhancing coverage and speed for its customers. The most notable change is that Google Fi is now 'travel-ready', expanding its 5G service to 22 new global regions, including Morocco and Colombia.

This expansion brings the total number of countries where Google Fi is available to over 110. Additionally, Google is expanding its Wi-Fi Auto-Connect+ service to new locations in Europe and Asia, allowing customers to connect to trusted local Wi-Fi networks to conserve mobile data. Other improvements include the introduction of a new VPN service, seamless setup and support experiences, and a limited-time subscriber savings offer.

Google Fi customers planning to travel this summer or in the future can expect improved connectivity during their trips. However, there are a few caveats to keep in mind. Google Fi requires customers to have U.S. service active for at least a day before using international coverage. After 50 days of use, customers may receive usage limits warnings, and eventually, data suspensions.

These suspensions can last up to 30 days, depending on the severity of the data infraction. Google Fi operates as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), using T-Mobile's network in the U.S. and local providers internationally. Not all plans support international data, with the Flexible and Unlimited Premium plans being the exceptions. Even then, international data is only included in Canada and Mexico for the Unlimited Premium plan.

Customers can use most T-Mobile compatible phones on Google Fi, but an unlocked device is recommended for travel.





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Google Fi Wireless 5G Expansion International Coverage Wi-Fi Auto-Connect+ VPN Availability Travel-Ready

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