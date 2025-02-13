Google Family Link Gets a Refresh with New Features to Boost Kids' Online Safety

Google's Family Link app has been updated with a redesigned interface and new features aimed at making it easier for parents to manage their children's online experiences. The new features include a dedicated Screen Time tab, School time scheduling, and the ability to approve contacts directly through Family Link.

Keeping kids safe online is a top priority for parents, and finding the right tools to help manage their online experiences is essential. To help with this, Google 's Family Link app has received updates with new features and a redesigned interface to make it easier for parents to guide their children's digital habits. These changes are meant to simplify the process of monitoring screen time, managing app access, and setting boundaries for device usage.

\Family Link's new look streamlines the experience for parents by incorporating a dedicated Screen Time tab, bringing together all the tools for managing how much time kids spend on their devices. This includes summaries of app and device usage, along with the ability to set daily time limits. Parents can also easily schedule Downtime, periods when device access is restricted, and School time, a new feature designed to minimize distractions during school hours. The Controls tab provides a central location for managing account settings, privacy options, and content filters, allowing parents to approve app downloads and block websites. \For parents managing multiple children and devices, Family Link now offers a simplified way to switch between profiles and adjust settings from a single page. This makes managing the digital wellbeing of multiple children much easier. The School time feature, available on both phones and tablets, allows parents to set schedules that limit device functionality and silence notifications during school hours, helping kids focus on learning. Parents can customize School time by choosing which apps are restricted and which are allowed. They can also easily adjust the schedule for breaks, holidays, or other times when restrictions shouldn't apply. While School time limits access to many features, it still allows kids to make emergency calls. This feature gives parents more control over their children's device usage during school and helps establish a healthy balance between technology and learning. \Similar to the feature already available on the Galaxy Watch for Kids, parents can now approve contacts for their children's phones directly through Family Link. This allows parents to control who their children can call and text using Google Messages and the phone's dialer app. Children can also request to add new contacts, which parents can then approve or deny through Family Link. It's important to note that these contact restrictions apply only to the Google Messages and Phone apps, and do not affect third-party communication apps. Also, these restrictions require the child's phone to be running Android 6.0 or higher. I believe these Family Link updates will be welcomed additions, as they give parents more control over their children's digital usage and allow them to focus more on other important aspects of their children's lives. The streamlined interface and new features like School time and parent-managed contacts make setting boundaries, encouraging healthy habits, and online safety easier





PhoneArena / 🏆 322. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FAMILY LINK GOOGLE PARENTING ONLINESAFETY SCREEN TIME SCHOOLTIME CONTACTAPPROVAL DIGITALWELLBEING

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Google Family Link Gets Major Update with Redesigned Interface and New FeaturesGoogle Family Link, the app designed to help parents manage their children's online experiences, has received a significant update with new features and a redesigned interface. The update focuses on simplifying screen time management, app access control, and setting device usage boundaries.

Read more »

Google Family Link Gets a Major Update for Enhanced Parental ControlGoogle revamps its Family Link app with a focus on screen time management and safety features, extending functionalities previously available on wearables to Android devices.

Read more »

Google Assistant on JBL Link Drive and Anker Roav Bolt May Be DiscontinuedA code string found in the Google app beta suggests that Google Assistant functionality on car accessories like the JBL Link Drive and Anker Roav Bolt may be discontinued in the coming weeks. Users are encouraged to switch to Android Auto or use Google Assistant on their mobile devices.

Read more »

Microsoft Drops Fake Google Search UI After Public BacklashMicrosoft has quietly discontinued a deceptive user interface that mimicked Google's search page, aiming to mislead Bing users into believing they were interacting with Google's platform. The fake Google UI, discovered by Reddit users, featured a redesigned search bar, a Google Doodle-like image, and even subtle text mimicking Google's search interface. Days after its revelation, the deceptive UI vanished from Bing's search results. Google condemned the practice, calling it a tactic to confuse users and limit their choices.

Read more »

Google Moves Nest Protect to Google Home App, Sunsets Nest AppGoogle is transitioning the Nest Protect smoke and CO alarm to the Google Home app, marking the end of the standalone Nest app. Users can now manage Nest Protect alerts, tests, and settings through Google Home. This move also enables Google to sunset the Nest app, although it will remain in maintenance mode. Alongside the Nest update, Google Home gains expanded Matter smart lock support, including passcode management, one-tap entry, and automatic locking features.

Read more »

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Review: Google’s Best Foldable — With CaveatsThis is Google's best foldable so far, but with too many compromises to deliver true flagship performance to compare with Samsung or the main Chinese foldable makers.

Read more »