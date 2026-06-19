Google Extends AirDrop Support to Pixel 9a and 8a in Latest Pixel Drop

Google's June Pixel Drop brings AI-focused updates alongside a quiet expansion of Apple AirDrop functionality to older Pixel phones, though not all models are included.

Google has released its June Pixel Drop alongside Android 17, bringing a host of new features with a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence. Among the updates are enhancements like video editing powered by Gemini Omni , but one practical addition may have flown under the radar: Apple AirDrop support via Quick Share is now expanding to older Pixel models.

Specifically, the Pixel 9a and Pixel 8a are gaining the ability to exchange files seamlessly with iPhone and iPad users. This follows a rollout that began in November 2025 with the Pixel 10 series, and now covers the entire Pixel 9 lineup.

However, the base Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro remain excluded, a point of frustration for owners of those devices. The integration works through Google's Quick Share service, which now includes an option to share with Apple devices. Users must enable the 'Share with Apple devices' toggle in Quick Share settings, and iPhone users need to set AirDrop visibility to 'Everyone for 10 minutes' via Control Center.

Once configured, sending files follows the standard AirDrop process from the iPhone side, while Android users select items and recipients within Quick Share. The feature removes the need for third-party apps, creating a cross-platform bridge that was previously exclusive to Apple's ecosystem. Despite the broader rollout, some users have reported hiccups. Early adopters have experienced intermittent connectivity issues, and the requirement for specific settings on both sides can be confusing.

Additionally, the exclusion of the Pixel 8 series appears arbitrary, especially as Google markets Quick Share as a universal tool. These growing pains underscore the complexity of merging two distinct wireless sharing protocols.

Nevertheless, the move represents a significant step toward ecosystem interoperability, and Google's commitment to expanding access suggests future updates may iron out the rough edges





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Google Pixel Drop Airdrop Quick Share Android Ios Cross-Platform File Sharing Pixel 9A Pixel 8A Gemini Omni

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