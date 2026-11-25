Google has bought a Sunnyvale tech campus that is near several of the search giant’s office hubs.

Trinity AudioSUNNYVALE — Google has bought a Sunnyvale tech campus that is near several of the search giant’s office hubs, a deal that fits a recent pattern of expansion for the search giant.

The tech titan has paid $47 million for two office and research buildings in northern Sunnyvale, documents filed on Nov. 24 in Santa Clara County show. The office buildings total 123,600 square feet — theoretically enough space for 500 to 600 Google workers.

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The deal extends what appears to be a focused effort by Google to expand and solidify its operations in the South Bay.in north San Jose’s Alviso district.2.1 million square feet in SunnyvaleThe buildings Google bought are at 1376 and 1380 Bordeaux Dr. in the Moffett Park area north of Highway 101. At the time of the purchase, commercial real estate firm CBRE was seeking tenants for the offices. Boston-based investment firm AEW Capital Management sold the buildings to Google.

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The buildings appear to be twins, and each totals 61,900 square feet, according to the CommercialCafe website. Up until the purchase, the buildings were surrounded at all points of the campus by large properties all owned by Google, a review of real estate records showed.

Among the notable Google holdings in Sunnyvale that are adjacent to the Bordeaux Drive buildings: the Google Caribbean Campus, a pair of terraced office buildings sometimes known as the Google ziggurats, and theMountain View-based Google appears to have bought the two Sunnyvale buildings at an attractive price. The purchase amount was 13.1% below the property’s latest assessed value of $54.1 million, public files show.