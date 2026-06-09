Google Claims YouTube's Terms License Covers AI Training in Artist Lawsuit

Google argues in court that YouTube's terms of service grant a broad license for AI training on user-uploaded music, a stance that could reshape copyright boundaries in the AI era. The lawsuit, filed by independent artists, challenges this interpretation and highlights the tension between AI developers and content creators. The outcome may hinge on the specific language of YouTube's user agreements and separate licensing deals with music labels.

Google argues in a recent court filing that YouTube's terms of service provide a broad license allowing its AI models to be trained on music uploaded directly to the platform.

This argument is central to a lawsuit brought by independent artists, songwriters, and producers against Google concerning the Lyria 3 AI music model. The case is part of a larger wave of litigation where AI companies face accusations of illegally training models on copyrighted material. Unlike other defenses that rely on fair use, Google's legal team asserts that the terms of service constitute an explicit license for such use.

They cite a clause granting YouTube a worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free, sublicensable, and transferable license to use uploaded content, including for derivative works, in connection with the service and its business. This license would cover AI training, but its applicability may differ for music distributed under separate licensing agreements with labels and publishers. Those agreements vary, and some now include AI-specific provisions.

Major labels like Warner Music Group have engaged in licensed training deals, while Universal Music Group continues to sue Suno. The plaintiffs, a group of independent artists including Sam Kogon and Magnus Fiennes, argue that the license does not extend to AI training and that their works were used without permission. They plan to oppose Google's motion to dismiss.

If the court accepts Google's interpretation, it could set a significant precedent for how user-uploaded content on platforms like YouTube can be used for AI development under existing terms of service





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Google Youtube AI Training Copyright Lawsuit Terms Of Service Lyria 3 Independent Artists Music Streaming Fair Use Derivative Works Licensing Agreements Major Record Labels

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