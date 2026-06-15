It may have been about AI tangentially, but it was mainly about Israel.

A commencement speech by yet another titan of industry has been met with disapproval from graduates. Google is, once again, the company associated with the speaker, but this time the issue isn’t AI per se, but company involvement with Israel.

Well over 100 Stanford students walked out of Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s commencement speech at Stanford just now, chanting “Free, free Palestine. ” Google has a cloud contract with the Israeli government. Lots of boos and cries of “shame on you” as well In a video from the ceremony, Pichai carries on with his speech while dozens of graduates march to the exit.

That part of the speech doesn’t appear to touch on any sensitive or controversial material—giving the impression that this was not spontaneous. In fact, jcome largely from leaksduring his commencement speech at a University of Arizona commencement ceremony about a month ago. The booing took place when Schmidt touched on AI, and I wrote at the time that Schmidt failed to read the room.

That does appear to have been the case, but later reporting made it clear that some of the booing was likely premeditated. Schmidt was already a controversial speaker because of his, Stanford graduates held up painted banners. One of them makes reference to ICE.

In February, 900 Google staffers called for transparency about Google’s ties to the federal government over concerns that its technology was abetting the Trump Administration’s immigration crackdowns.were also booed this year, but in those cases, crowd hostility was clearly a reaction to their defenses of AI. In some ways smart glasses are more legitimate than ever, but in others they feel like one big work in progress.

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