The company’s alternate-universe internet serves as a massive sandbox that allows the Chrome team to properly train AI browsing agents—without the risk of them going rogue.

, they realized they need to go the extra mile to keep things from going haywire. So they did the only thing they could think to do—they built an expansive alternate-universe internet that they completely control.

“Web-use” agents need to be familiar with the open internet, how to navigate real websites and platforms, and how to be hardened against web attacks. So training them in limited test environments is only so effective. Plus, models can develop what's known as “eval awareness” where they behave differently because they have determined that they are in a test or simulation.

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On the other hand, setting unrefined agents loose on the open internet is aThe “Mirror Dimension,” which Google is detailing in a blog post today for the first time, is a sweeping and diverse but isolated web ecosystem that the Chrome team entirely controls. It includes a vast array of websites and platforms—including social media sites, shopping, and bank dashboards—that are built with all the components and attributes of real websites.

Browsing assistant agents must interact with the sites and complete tasks in Chrome the way they would on the real internet. And they face resilience tests as they go, like hidden “Agents are not programmed so you can’t predict every possible thing an agent might see, the exploration space that we have to address is huge and the web is hostile,” says Charles Qian, a software engineer on the Chrome AI security team.

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“Any user can ask any prompt on any website, so we really need to explore that space as thoroughly as we can. And we’ve seen the agent start to develop a mature sense of judgement when it comes to knowing what information is actually needed for a task and when to punt back to the user for a confirmation.

” Building out and populating the Mirror Dimension was a challenge in itself, because it needed to be vast and varied enough to represent the scale of the real web while being developed quickly. To construct it, the Chrome team gathered armies of website and web app development agents guided by a purpose-built AI harness to quickly create realistic web services and data flows—down to details like entering promo codes on a shopping site or populating social media pages.

Even though the entire environment is controlled by Google, Chrome is built with so many user protections and validity checks that in order to allow the agents to use real Chrome , the researchers essentially had to hack the browser and take elaborate steps like making forged web certificates for validity checks so the agents could have a normal experience. The team emphasizes, though, that none of these attacks would be possible against regular Chrome users on the open internet.

They were all facilitated by the god-mode type access and privilege the team inherently has because they control the entire environment and network. The researchers say that while the browsing assistant agents they have been testing are benign and do not have cyber capabilities, their goal is to make the Mirror Dimension available to teams across Google so more researchers have access to the safe and controlled environment for testing.

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“We’re sharing this approach so other teams both internally and externally think about doing it this way,” says Doug Turner, Google’s director of engineering. “This is the first step, there’s going to be continued investment in this approach to train models. And I would imagine as they become more sophisticated we’ll have to continue working on this environment to make it more and more realistic. ”is a senior writer at WIRED focused on information security, digital privacy, and hacking.

She previously worked as a technology reporter at Slate, and was the staff writer for Future Tense, a publication and partnership between Slate, the New America Foundation, and Arizona State University. Her work ...