Google Bans Videostrong After 1.3 Million Android TV Boxes Infected With XCPE Backdoor

Google terminates partnership with Videostrong Technology after discovering the XCPE backdoor in 1.3 million Android TV devices, enabling criminal ad fraud and data theft. The botnet takedown impacts millions of users globally.

Google has officially severed its business relationship with Videostrong Technology, a certified manufacturer based in China, following the discovery of a malicious backdoor within 1.3 million Android TV devices. The threat intelligence division of Google confirmed that the Chinese company intentionally embedded the XCPE malware into the firmware of its boxes to generate illicit revenue. This action marks a significant enforcement measure after security partners took down the resulting botnet network last week.

Investigation Reveals XCPE Backdoor Mechanisms

The XCPE malware operated with system-level privileges, remaining hidden from standard security checks by loading only after the device completed its first boot sequence. This sophisticated evasion technique allowed Videostrong to bypass Google's rigorous compatibility and security testing protocols required for certified Android partners. Once activated, the malware contacted Videostrong's command-and-control servers to report device details, including serial numbers and MAC addresses, awaiting further instructions from operators.

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Criminal groups purchased access to these compromised devices to deploy additional malware for ad fraud and residential proxy networks. Investigations revealed that some infected boxes ran as many as three different residential proxy software development kits simultaneously. The threat actors also exploited the devices to take live screenshots and extract sensitive account information from users, turning consumer hardware into a vast, unauthorized surveillance and financial mining resource.

Global Reach and Critical Infrastructure Impact

Estimates indicate that approximately 500,000 of the 1.3 million affected boxes remain active and connected to the malicious servers daily. The geographical distribution of this botnet is widespread, with significant concentrations of infected devices located in Malaysia, Mexico, and Brazil, though numerous units in the United States are also compromised. The scope of the infection extends beyond standard entertainment hardware to include telehealth devices, karaoke machines, and digital signage displays.

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Google collaborated with Synthient, a security firm that acquired a Mecool KM9PRO Max device in late 2025 to analyze the threat. Synthient noted that Mecool devices are frequently targeted by consumers interested in circumving digital rights management restrictions. The analysis confirmed that the backdoor, identified as com.oemservice, allowed remote installation of applications and execution of shell commands without the owner's knowledge, effectively giving criminals full control over the hardware.

Enforcement Actions and Consumer Safety Warnings

To dismantle the criminal operation, Google secured court orders to shut down the domains and servers used by Videostrong to manage the botnet. This legal action also targeted servers supporting more than a dozen distinct malware families distributed through the XCPE infrastructure. Google estimates that this intervention will disconnect at least 10 million additional infected devices from criminal control, significantly reducing the overall threat landscape.

Google has updated its manufacturer review processes to prevent similar evasion tactics by other partners in the future. For consumers, detecting the malware is challenging as newer versions disguise themselves as legitimate Android system apps like com.android.system.ntp. Uninstalling the software is ineffective because the backdoor reinstalls itself from the firmware upon reboot. Users are advised to isolate affected devices, change Wi-Fi passwords, and update router firmware to mitigate risks associated with the compromised network.