Google AI Chief Unfazed by DeepSeek, Remains Confident in Company's Leadership

Google's head of AI, Demis Hassabis, addressed employee concerns about China's rising AI contender, DeepSeek. While acknowledging DeepSeek's impressive achievements, Hassabis expressed confidence in Google's superior AI technology and strategy. The meeting also touched upon Google's recent revision of its AI Principles, which omitted a pledge against using AI for weapons or surveillance.

Google's head of artificial intelligence, Demis Hassabis , addressed employee concerns about China's DeepSeek during an all-hands meeting in Paris. DeepSeek, a Chinese start-up lab, recently caused a stir in US markets when its AI-powered app quickly rose to the top of Apple's App Store, surpassing ChatGPT. The company made headlines in January with a research paper claiming its AI model was trained at a significantly lower cost than other leading models.

During the meeting, an AI-generated summary of employee questions asked Hassabis about the lessons and implications Google could learn from DeepSeek's success as it develops future AI models. Hassabis responded that while DeepSeek's claims were impressive, some were likely exaggerated. He suggested that DeepSeek's reported training costs were probably only a small fraction of the actual expenses involved in developing their systems. He further argued that DeepSeek likely utilized more hardware than publicly disclosed and relied on existing Western AI models. Hassabis confidently stated that Google possesses more efficient and powerful AI models than DeepSeek, reiterating Google's confidence in its AI strategy and its ability to maintain its leadership position. He acknowledged DeepSeek as a formidable competitor, consisting of one of the best teams to emerge from China. The meeting also addressed employee questions regarding Google's recent revision of its AI Principles, specifically the removal of a pledge against using AI for weapons or surveillance. Kent Walker, Google's president of global affairs, explained that the company had shifted its approach, starting in 2024, to better reflect the evolving landscape of AI technology and its diverse applications. Walker emphasized that the original strict prohibitions from 2018 no longer adequately address the nuanced conversations surrounding AI today, as technology has advanced significantly in the past seven years





