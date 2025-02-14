Google AI Chief Undeterred by DeepSeek, Says Google's Technology Superior

Google's head of AI, Demis Hassabis, assures employees that DeepSeek's recent success does not pose a significant threat. He highlights the superiority of Google's AI technology and addresses concerns regarding the company's revised AI Principles.

Google 's head of artificial intelligence, Demis Hassabis , addressed employee concerns about DeepSeek, a Chinese AI startup that recently gained significant traction with its app. During an all-hands meeting in Paris, Hassabis expressed confidence in Google 's AI capabilities, stating that DeepSeek's reported cost-efficiency claims were exaggerated. He argued that Google 's technology surpasses DeepSeek's in both efficiency and performance.

Hassabis acknowledged DeepSeek's potential as a formidable competitor, praising their team while highlighting the geopolitical implications associated with their rise. The meeting delved into employee questions regarding DeepSeek's success and its impact on Google's future AI development strategies. One question, summarized by an AI system, inquired about the lessons Google could learn from DeepSeek's rapid ascent in the App Store. Hassabis responded by emphasizing that DeepSeek's claimed training costs were likely a small fraction of the overall expenditure for developing their systems. He suggested that DeepSeek might have utilized more hardware than disclosed and potentially relied on existing Western AI models. The discussion also touched upon Google's recent revision of its AI Principles, removing a pledge against using AI for weapons or surveillance. This change sparked debate among employees, prompting questions about the rationale behind this decision. Kent Walker, Google's president of global affairs, explained that the company had shifted its approach to AI principles, recognizing the evolving nature of the technology and the need for more nuanced guidelines. He acknowledged that the original 2018 principles were too restrictive in light of the advancements made in the past seven years





