Google expands the Pixel HiLight notification feature by adding support for WhatsApp text messages. This update enhances distraction-free living on Pixel 11 Pro, 11 Pro XL, and 11 Pro Fold devices with customizable LED indicators for instant messaging.

Google has officially expanded the capabilities of its HiLight notification system on the Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold devices. The latest software update integrates support for WhatsApp text messages, joining previously supported channels such as incoming phone calls and Google Messages. This enhancement transforms the HiLight feature from a basic call indicator into a comprehensive communication hub that leverages the circular LED within the camera lens bar on the device back.

HiLight Feature Functionality and Mechanism

HiLight serves as a subtle, non-intrusive notification system designed to reduce digital distractions while keeping users informed of important updates. The feature illuminates a specific color on the rear LED when certain events occur, allowing users to glance at their device without unlocking it or disrupting their current focus. Initially launched with support for incoming calls and activating the Gemini AI assistant via voice command when the phone is face down, the system has now been significantly broadened.

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The integration of WhatsApp into this ecosystem marks a pivotal moment for the feature. While HiLight previously supported voice and video calls made through WhatsApp, it did not illuminate for standard text-based conversations. This gap is now filled, ensuring that users can distinguish between urgent communications and casual interactions based on the color coding assigned to specific contacts. The system operates seamlessly in the background, requiring no manual intervention once configured through the device settings.

Customization and Contact Prioritization

Users can personalize the HiLight experience by assigning specific colors to their most important contacts, creating a visual priority list. To set this up, users navigate to Settings, select System, and open the HiLight menu to enable the feature. From there, they can access their contact list, identify a specific person, and select the star icon in the top-right corner of their profile to mark them as a favorite.

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Once a contact is marked as a favorite, users can choose Set HiLight and select from a palette of available colors. This configuration applies across supported messaging platforms. If a contact uses the same phone number for both regular SMS and WhatsApp, the system will illuminate in the assigned color for messages received through either channel. This unified approach simplifies notification management by removing the need to configure separate indicators for different apps.

Market Context and Competitive Landscape

The addition of WhatsApp support is a strategic move given the platform global dominance as the most popular messaging application worldwide. By integrating this widely used service, Google ensures that HiLight provides maximum utility for its diverse user base. This inclusion makes the feature far more functional and purposeful than it was at its initial launch, addressing a key user need for prioritized communication across all major channels.

While WhatsApp is the first major third-party messaging app to receive full text support, Google may eventually extend this capability to other services such as Signal, Telegram, Snapchat, and Instagram. However, the limited number of distinct colors available for assignment may pose constraints as more platforms are added. The system must balance the need for differentiation with the practical limitations of hardware indicators.

Industry Precedents and Future Implications

HiLight is not the first attempt to bring hardware notification indicators to modern smartphones. Competing devices have explored similar concepts with varying degrees of success. The upcoming Clicks Communicator, which utilizes keyboard cases, features a customizable Signal LED for notifications. Nothing Phones have long incorporated the Glyph interface, a customizable LED system that illuminates in different colors to identify callers and texters.

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Samsung previously included notification LEDs on its Galaxy devices before screen-to-body designs became standard. The company has since reintroduced a similar function via software, known as Edge lighting, which can be enabled through Settings under Notifications. Users can select effects and colors to mimic the behavior of hardware LEDs. Despite the absence of dedicated hardware on many modern flagships, the demand for distraction-free communication tools remains strong, driving innovation in this niche.