Google expands Gemini AI with 66 regional voices, including Scottish and Scouse accents, to create more natural and inclusive conversations across seven global locales.

Google has significantly expanded the audio capabilities of its Gemini AI platform by introducing 66 new regional voices to the Gemini app. This update brings diverse linguistic options to users worldwide, including specific British accents such as Scottish, Scouse, and Brummie. The rollout aims to make interactions with the artificial intelligence assistant feel more personal and relatable by mirroring the natural pronunciation, pitch, and rhythm of native speakers. Neel Joshi, director of product management at Gemini Live, confirmed that the company tuned each option for subtle rhythms to enhance everyday clarity. This strategic move follows the initial preview of regional voices announced at the Google I/O event in California this past May.

Native Rhythm Without Local Slang

Google explicitly stated that while these new voices replicate the sound of native speakers, they have not been trained to use local slang or dialect-specific phrases. The company intentionally avoided adding terms such as bab, cob, or bostin' to prevent the AI from sounding like an exaggerated stereotype. Instead, the focus remains on creating a realistic and respectful auditory experience that aligns with how people actually speak in their regions. By prioritizing natural speech patterns over colloquialisms, Google seeks to ensure that the AI sounds authentic without resorting to caricature. This approach ensures that the technology remains usable across different demographics without causing offense or confusion.

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Global Expansion and UK Specific Options

The new accents are available across seven distinct locales, including Indian English, Hindi, Brazilian Portuguese, Indonesian, and Korean. Within the United Kingdom, British users can now select from a wide array of regional voices including Geordie, Welsh, Northern Irish, and Multicultural London English. The list also features Modern Received Pronunciation British, catering to those who prefer the traditional standard accent. These voice options have been fully integrated into the Gemini app for both iOS and Android devices. Users can easily switch between these options by accessing the three-dot menu in Gemini Live or navigating to Settings and selecting Gemini's Voice. This choice applies consistently across the entire application, whether users are chatting with the assistant, practicing a language, or having responses read aloud.

Sundar Pichai And Strategic Hyper Progress

Google CEO Sundar Pichai originally teased these regional accents during the Google I/O event, describing the company as being in a period of hyper progress with its AI efforts. Pichai emphasized that the industry has reached a stage where consumers demand real value in the products they use on a day-to-day basis. This update is part of a broader strategy to bring Gemini-powered AI capabilities to other Google applications. For instance, an Ask YouTube feature will allow users to pose natural questions and have the AI agent find relevant videos. The inclusion of diverse regional voices is a direct response to the overwhelming community feedback received during the initial preview. Google aims to demonstrate that its artificial intelligence tools are evolving to meet the specific cultural and linguistic needs of users around the world.

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Industry Context And Understanding Challenges

While Google focuses on improving how AI speaks, other companies are exploring regional voices in different contexts. Last year, Ring introduced a Scottish accent for its video doorbells, allowing homeowners to set audio messages in local dialects. Users can choose standard replies or more unique phrases like haste ye back for their security devices. However, the technology still faces significant hurdles in understanding human speech. Research indicates that AI bots often struggle to comprehend regional accents and local slang when listening to users. Councils across the UK have encountered these issues, with digital assistants failing to understand local dialects for routine enquiries. For example, a digital assistant in Derby struggled with common words like mardy and duck, prompting automated requests for users to repeat their questions. This contrast highlights the difference between generating regional speech and accurately comprehending it.

Implementation And Future Accessibility

The implementation of these 66 new voices represents a major step forward in making artificial intelligence more accessible and inclusive. By allowing users to interact with AI in an accent that mirrors their own, Google is reducing the barrier to entry for people who might feel alienated by standard neutral voices. This personalization allows for a more engaging and comfortable user experience, particularly for those who rely on their native dialect for effective communication. The technology is now live and available for immediate download on mobile devices. As the company continues to refine its models, the distinction between synthetic speech and human conversation will continue to blur. This evolution promises to reshape how people interact with digital assistants in their daily lives, making technology feel less like a tool and more like a companion.