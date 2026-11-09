Goodyear ousts Mark Stewart as CEO, names board member interim CEO

Goodyear has ousted Mark Stewart as president and chief executive officer and as a member of the company's board of directors.

has ousted Mark Stewart as president and chief executive officer and as a member of the company's board of directors. Goodyear, based in Akron, has named board member Roger Wood interim CEO, according to a Nov. 9 press release from the company.

Goodyear Board of Directors Chair Joe Hinrichs said in a prepared statement, "Goodyear has made meaningful progress in becoming a more efficient and focused company, and the board believes this is the right moment to transition leadership to accelerate that progress and capture additional opportunity.

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" Hinrichs continued, "Roger brings extensive automotive and industrial CEO experience, deep operational expertise and strong relationships across OEMs and aftermarket customers. He knows Goodyear, understands the opportunities ahead and has the board's full confidence to bring heightened focus and urgency to execution while we conduct a thorough search for a permanent CEO. We thank Mark for his contributions to Goodyear.

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"Earlier this year, a special committee of the company's board formed, the release said. The committee has been reviewing the company's business with a focus on strengthening its business and improving value for shareholders.

"Goodyear has iconic brands, talented people and significant opportunities to improve performance and deliver long-term value," Wood said in a prepared statement. "As I step into this role, my immediate priorities are to support our associates and customers, sharpen execution, and build on the work already underway to advance Goodyear's transformation. ", Stewart began the executive leadership position at Goodyear, following his previous role as chief operating officer of North America at Stellantis. He succeeded Rich Kramer as Goodyear president and CEO.