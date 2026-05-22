Goodwill Southern California's Spring Clean Out Weekend to Drive Donations and Support Local Communities

Goodwill Southern California is holding its first Spring Clean Out Weekend from May 23 to May 25 at its over 100 locations throughout the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, and north of Rosecrans Avenue in Los Angeles. The event aims to drive donations and support local communities, as well as the environment, by extending the life of usable items and keeping them out of landfills.

Goodwill Southern California is holding its first Spring Clean Out Weekend from May 23 to May 25 at its over 100 locations throughout the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, and north of Rosecrans Avenue in Los Angeles.

The event aims to drive donations and support local communities, as well as the environment, by extending the life of usable items and keeping them out of landfills. Goodwill Southern California is a non-profit organization that provides employment opportunities for individuals with barriers to sustainable employment, such as the previously incarcerated, the disabled, the homeless, and veterans. Ninety-five cents of every dollar generated from sales is dedicated to these employment opportunities.

The organization offers services including job training, career development, employment, and community programs. Donating items to Goodwill during the Spring Clean Out Weekend will also support the environment by reducing waste and keeping usable items in circulation for longer. Special prizes, including a 65-inch television giveaway and multiple $100 Goodwill SoCal gift cards, will be awarded to those who donate two bags of used apparel at Goodwill's retail and outlet stores, boutiques, and donation centers.

A survey conducted by the American Cleaning Institute found that 80 percent of Americans plan to spring clean this year, with 80 percent of respondents preferring to 'spring clean' over filling out their tax forms. Dannielle Prevost, district manager of 13 Goodwill stores in the San Fernando Valley, expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating that customers make a difference when shopping at Goodwill and that the donations will help support the organization's mission and the communities it serves, including veterans.

Goodwill Southern California is highlighting its support for veterans this month and encourages the community to join in by donating and shopping at their locations during the Spring Clean Out Weekend





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Goodwill Southern California Spring Clean Out Weekend Donations Local Communities Environment Employment Opportunities Veterans

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