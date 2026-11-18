Bargain hunters will soon have a new way to score deals. Goodwill Industries of Dallas is remodeling its Westmoreland location into Dallas Bins, a wholesale-style thrift store.

Racks of clothing for sale in Goodwill store, Denver, North Carolina. The store will be open to the public on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

DALLASGoodwill Industries of Dallas is remodeling its Westmoreland location into Dallas Bins, a wholesale-style thrift store opening to the public on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Shoppers dig through rotating bins instead of looking at individual price tags. Workers bring out new merchandise every 20 minutes. Clothing and linens cost between $1.89 and $2.79 a pound, with the price dropping as the haul gets bigger.

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The store is at 3020 N. Westmoreland Road near Singleton Boulevard in West Dallas. Doors open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.The SPCA of Texas mobile adoption unit and Ruthie's food truck will be outside the store from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.The store offers a low-cost inventory source for North Texas resellers and gives families an affordable way to shop for the holidays.

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In addition to offering cheap finds, every pound of items purchased helps fund free job training and career services in North Texas.