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Goodwill closed until further notice after vehicle crashes into building

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Goodwill closed until further notice after vehicle crashes into building
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The Goodwill in Lemoyne is closed until further notice Saturday after a vehicle crashed into the building overnight.

The Goodwill in Lemoyne is closed until further notice Saturday after a vehicle crashed into the building overnight. One injury was reported, and the scene was cleared around 12:45 a.m., dispatch said.

The West Shore Regional Police Department is investigating the crash, dispatch said. The cause of the crash is unclear at this time. Democrat Brad Chambers declared victory against Republican Rep. Brett Miller in a state House race that was too close to call on Election Day.

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More than a dozen units were called to the scene of a crash with reported heavy entrapment along Route 322 in Lancaster County, per emergency dispatchers. Pennsylvania's minimum wage has remained at $7.25 an hour since 2009. Now, a proposal to raise it to $15 an hour could mean a significant change for workers - aA student was charged after they were reportedly found with a vape in the bathroom at Penn Manor High School.

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According to police, on November 4, a vape detectioA day after a former employee was accused of crashing a stolen vehicle into a Chili’s restaurant and throwing rocks through its windows, the Carlisle location w

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