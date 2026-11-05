GoodTalk Appoints Jeff Burroughs as New President

GoodTalk Music Company names Jeff Burroughs president to expand label, content, and branding partnerships under founder David Shipes leadership.

GoodTalk Music Company announced on Thursday, November 5, the appointment of Jeff Burroughs as its new president. This leadership addition signals a strategic push to broaden the entertainment firm's operational scope. Burroughs will oversee critical areas including the company's record label operations, content creation, and high-level branding partnerships. His primary mandate involves supporting and accelerating GoodTalk's artist development initiatives across multiple platforms.

Leadership Roles and Strategic Expansion Plans

Jeff Burroughs brings a decades-long track record in the music industry to his new executive position. He will be tasked with expanding the company's purview, which encompasses its label, content, and branding partnerships. A key component of his role involves supporting GoodTalk's artist development initiatives. This structure allows the company to treat music, content, and brands as a unified business entity rather than separate departments. The goal is to build careers that have lasting cultural impact while driving commercial growth.

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David Shipes and GoodTalk Corporate Background

David Shipes founded the indie label Cinematic Music Group in 2007, establishing a reputation for identifying emerging talent. He successfully guided artists like YBN Cordae from his indie label to Interscope Records in 2023. Shipes subsequently launched GoodTalk as a full-service entertainment company. He designed the firm to operate across music, content, and brand partnerships under one roof. Shipes describes this model as a holistic approach to modern entertainment management. His experience serves as the foundation for Burroughs' new executive duties.

Journey and Prior Industry Experience

Jeff Burroughs arrived at GoodTalk with extensive experience at major music corporations. He served as chief marketing officer for Def Jam across a five-year period. During that tenure, he worked on projects by major franchises and top-tier artists. Prior to Def Jam, Burroughs held executive positions at RCA and Bad Boy Records. For the past half-decade, he has operated his own firm, THTWRKS. In this capacity, he managed artist partnerships for global brands such as Nike, Disney, and Meta. This blend of major label strategy and independent brand integration makes him a unique candidate.

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Personal History Between Shipes and Burroughs

The appointment carries significant personal history for both executives. David Shipes described bringing Jeff Burroughs on board as a full-circle moment for his career. Shipes has known Burroughs for 30 years. Their relationship began when Shipes was 16 years old. At that time, Shipes would often visit Burroughs at Bad Boy to listen to his beats. Shipes expressed that he has always admired how Burroughs operates at the highest level. He noted that Burroughs manages to keep things cool and fun even in high-pressure environments. Shipes stated that having him lead GoodTalk as they build its future together is a dream come true.

Statements and Future Vision for the Company

Jeff Burroughs praised David Shipes as a true creative visionary who built something with a real cultural identity. Burroughs emphasized that this cultural identity cannot be easily replicated or rushed. He stated that GoodTalk builds across music, content, and brands as one business, not three distinct entities. Burroughs outlined his job description as helping artists build careers that matter. He also aims to amplify commercial partnerships that grow without losing the sexy. This philosophy suggests a balance between artistic integrity and commercial viability. The leadership team is now focused on executing this unified strategy for upcoming artists and brand deals.