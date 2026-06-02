Goodman and Buscemi Lead Early Oscar Supporting Actor Odds Ahead of 2027 Awards

Betting sites have placed John Goodman and Steve Buscemi at the forefront of early predictions for the Best Supporting Actor category at the 99th Academy Awards, despite neither having received a nomination before. Their potential nods come amid a slate of unreleased films and a shifting awards landscape.

The buzz surrounding the 99th Academy Awards , set to be broadcast on March 14 2027 by ABC and Hulu, has already generated a flurry of speculative betting even though the year is barely half over.

Industry watchers and betting sites have begun to list potential nominees for the Best Supporting Actor category, and the names that keep resurfacing are veteran character actors John Goodman and Steve Buscemi. Both performers have built long‑standing careers in film and television since the 1980s but have never secured an Oscar nomination, making their sudden prominence in the odds a surprising development.

The predictions are based on a slate of upcoming releases that have yet to hit theaters, including titles such as The Odyssey Dune Part Three Digger and The Social Reckoning, so the field remains fluid and open to change as more films debut later in 2026. Goodman is attached to a high‑profile Warner Bros. picture directed by two‑time Oscar winner Alejandro G Iñárritu in which he portrays the President of the United States.

The ensemble also features Tom Cruise Sandra Hüller Jesse Plemons and Riz Ahmed, each of whom is being discussed as a contender for various categories. Buscemi, on the other hand, is slated to appear as CIA bureau chief MJ in a separate thriller that has attracted early attention from the awards circuit.

Both actors are currently listed as frontrunners for the supporting award by the betting platform, although the site also highlighted a number of other performers who are not yet in the betting market. Among these are D'Pharoah Woon‑Ai in A Long Winter Mark Ruffalo in Being Heumann Guy Pearce in Ink Antonio Banderas in Tony Paul Dano in The Chaperones as well as Charles Melton in Saturn Return Tom Courtenay in Queen at the Sea and August Diehl in Fatherland.

The early odds underscore how volatile Oscar forecasting can be when it is based on films that have not yet been released or fully screened for critics. While Goodman's accolades include a Golden Globe nomination for his role in Barton Fink and numerous recognitions for his work on television and in movies such as The Big Lebowski 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Artist, Buscemi's resume features Emmy‑winning performances on HBO's Boardwalk Empire as well as celebrated turns in Ghost World Fargo The Death of Stalin and Reservoir Dogs.

Their potential nominations would mark a significant milestone in their careers, highlighting the Academy's occasional willingness to honor seasoned talent that has previously been overlooked. As the year progresses, the odds are expected to shift dramatically, with new releases and buzz‑generating award campaigns reshaping the landscape.

Fans and industry insiders alike will be watching closely to see which names emerge from the speculative pool and ultimately secure a place on the official nominee list when the Academy announces its selections later in the year





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Academy Awards John Goodman Steve Buscemi Oscar Predictions Supporting Actor

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