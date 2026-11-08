Goodfellas Opening Line Truth Revealed by Martin Scorsese Film History

Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas is famous for its iconic gangster quote, but the true opening dialogue is a different, grimer line involving Billy Batts. Discover the real first words of the crime classic.

When critics and audiences debate the greatest opening lines in cinema history, Martin Scorsese's 1990 crime masterpiece Goodfellas almost always dominates the conversation. The film begins with a famous voiceover by the protagonist Henry Hill, who states, "As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster." This specific fourteen-word sentence is widely cited alongside legendary lines from Citizen Kane and Fight Club as a benchmark for cinematic storytelling.

The Actual First Words of Goodfellas

Despite its fame, the line about wanting to be a gangster is not actually the opening dialogue of the film. The movie utilizes a technique called in media res, plunging the viewer immediately into the middle of a violent event. The very first scene features Henry Hill, Jimmy Conway, and Tommy DeVito driving in a car at night with the trunk closed. The actual first spoken line comes when Henry hears noises from the back and asks, "What the f**k is that?"

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This initial confusion reveals that their victim, Billy Batts, is still alive inside the trunk. The trio must return to the scene to finish the job, leading to a brutal second murder where Tommy DeVito shouts, "Die, motherf**ker." This grim and realistic portrayal of organized crime violence sets a heavy tone before the iconic gangster quote ever appears on screen.

Timing of the Famous Gangster Quote

The celebrated opening line arrives approximately two minutes into the movie. It is delivered with a classic Scorsese freeze-frame, serving as a formal introduction to Henry Hill's narrative. While the first few minutes establish the brutal mechanics of the life, this later line acts as the true mission statement for the film. It explains the motivation behind the actions shown in the opening sequence.

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The placement of the quote allows Scorsese to create a stark contrast. The audience first sees the ugly, messy reality of killing. Then, the music changes to Rags to Riches by Tony Orlando and Dawn. The song provides a layer of glamour and aspiration that Henry describes in his voiceover, showing the seductive side of the lifestyle that drew him in initially.

Why the Juxtaposition Enhances the Story

The fact that the iconic quote is not the first line actually strengthens its impact. By showing the grim reality of the Billy Batts murder first, the film ensures that the glamour of the gangster life is always viewed through a critical lens. Scorsese walks a fine line between showing the easy money, sharp suits, and fast cars that attract newcomers, and the violent consequences that follow.

This structure underscores the tragedy of Henry Hill's journey. The audience understands from the very first second that the life he aspired to join is inherently destructive. The juxtaposition between the brutal reality and the romanticized aspiration makes the quote more poignant than it would be as a simple introduction.

Context Within the Crime Genre

Goodfellas is often compared to other epic gangster films, particularly The Godfather. The Godfather opens with the line "This is America," which carries a massive thematic weight throughout the saga. While that line is powerful, the opening of Goodfellas offers a more immediate and personal hook. It connects the personal desire of one man directly to the broader criminal enterprise.

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The film chronicles the life of Henry Hill, a young Brooklynite with half-Irish and half-Sicilian heritage. He rises through the ranks of a Mafia family under the mentorship of Jimmy Conway. The opening sequence effectively prepares the viewer for this rise and eventual fall by establishing the moral ambiguity that defines his world from the start.

Legacy and Cultural Impact

Released on September 19, 1990, Goodfellas has maintained its status as a definitive crime drama for over three decades. Its runtime of 145 minutes allows Scorsese and writer Nicholas Pileggi to explore the full arc of Hill's life. The film's production values and direction have been praised by critics, with many rating it as a ten out of ten masterpiece.

While theBilly Batts murder scene is memorable for its tension, the voiceover remains the most quoted element of the film. It perfectly captures the naive aspiration that leads young men into organized crime. The separation of the dramatic opening action from the narrative introduction remains a key part of the film's enduring appeal and instructional value for filmmakers.