Goodbye Beverly Hills: Gables Estates Takes the Crown as America's Most Expensive Neighborhood

New data reveals that Gables Estates, a luxurious gated community in Coral Gables, Florida, has surpassed Beverly Hills as the most expensive neighborhood in the US.

Zillow, a real estate company, has released data revealing the most expensive neighbourhood in the US, and it's not Beverly Hills . The data, compiled over the last 12 months, utilizes metrics like sales transactions, tax assessments, public records, square footage, and location to determine the value of a typical property. According to Zillow's index, Gables Estates , a gated community in Coral Gables, Florida , takes the top spot.

This exclusive waterfront neighbourhood boasts mansions and a canal system connecting directly to Biscayne Bay, attracting ultra-high-net-worth buyers drawn to its lifestyle and privacy. \Gables Estates, developed in the 1920s, consists of an estimated 160 to 180 properties. Fernando de Nunez y Lugones, CEO and co-founder of Vertical Developments, based in Coral Gables, told Fox News Digital that Gables Estates sets itself apart from Beverly Hills with its focus on 'lifestyle and experience.' He believes buyers are drawn to the community's walkability, amenities, and culture, making it a desirable alternative to traditional wealth hubs like Beverly Hills. \Zillow's data reveals a clear trend with seven of the top ten priciest neighbourhoods located in Florida, while the remaining three are in California. This reinforces the notion that Florida, particularly South Florida, is becoming increasingly attractive to wealthy individuals and businesses seeking a lifestyle change, lower taxes, and a desirable environment. The influx of wealth is evident in the greater Miami area, which has seen an influx of people migrating in the post-COVID era. Between 2017 and 2022, over $14 billion in income moved to Florida, with a significant portion ($9.2 billion) going to Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade counties. This migration was further supported by the Henley & Partners World’s Wealthiest Cities Report for 2025, which found that both West Palm Beach and Miami surpassed New York City as the fastest-growing wealth hubs globally. West Palm Beach observed a 112% growth in millionaire population over the past decade, while Miami witnessed a 94% increase





