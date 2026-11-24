Washington's Good To Go! tolling website and customer service lines are offline for a second day, causing confusion for drivers. Meanwhile, Thanksgiving travel forecasts clash with multiple road closures in Seattle and I-5 due to accidents and emergency responses.

The Washington State Department of Transportation and its tolling authority, Good To Go! , are currently experiencing a significant and prolonged service outage that has disrupted critical infrastructure for commuters and drivers across the region.

As of Wednesday, October 23, 2024, both the Good To Go! customer service phone lines and the official website remain completely unavailable for the second consecutive day. This technical failure has caused considerable frustration for drivers who rely on these digital platforms to manage their toll accounts, pay outstanding balances, or register new vehicles for the flexible tolling system.

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Good To Go Apologizes For Service Outage

In a statement posted on social media, the agency issued a sincere apology for the inconvenience, acknowledging that the system is still undergoing repairs. Officials emphasized that while no specific timeline for restoration has been provided, they are working diligently to implement a fix that will fully restore access to the website and the dedicated customer service support lines.

The agency urged patience, noting that the downtime affects essential functions for millions of Washington residents who depend on these routes for their daily commutes and travel plans. In response to the widespread uncertainty caused by the outage, tolling authorities have taken specific measures to reassure customers who may be worried about penalties or billing errors.

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A common concern among users, as highlighted by a listener on 97.3 KIRO FM, is whether they will incur extra fees or late charges for failing to register or pay tolls while the system is down. To address this, officials have advised that drivers should not worry about incurring late fees for toll bills that are disputed or paid promptly once customer service is back online.

Users Should Check Account Statements For Billing Errors

The key directive for all affected users is to check their account statements as soon as the service is restored to ensure that the billing information appears correct. This proactive monitoring is intended to prevent any future discrepancies or unexpected charges.

The guidance serves as a buffer for customers during this period of technological instability, encouraging them to wait for the system to stabilize before attempting complex transactions, while still reminding them to stay vigilant about their account status once normal operations resume. Beyond the tolling issues, the region is facing multiple concurrent transportation emergencies that are compounding travel difficulties just as Thanksgiving week approaches.

Multiple Transportation Disruptions Impact Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

The American Automobile Association (AAA) has forecast a near-record number of travelers, estimating close to 82 million people will be on the roads over the holiday weekend. Despite this surge in expected travel volume, several major roadways are currently experiencing severe disruptions. In downtown Seattle, all southbound lanes on Second Avenue and Pine Street up to Union Street have been closed due to a large emergency response operation blocking the roadway.

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Additionally, traffic in Enumclaw has come to a halt on State Route 410 in both directions because downed power lines are obstructing the road. Further north, the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed at Marvin Road following a multi-vehicle collision, forcing drivers to seek alternative routes and prepare for significant delays. These combined incidents present a challenging environment for holiday travelers, requiring careful route planning and heightened awareness of local traffic conditions as the holiday weekend commences.