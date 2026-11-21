Good Smile Company has opened pre-orders for the Bloodborne Hunter Figma figure, releasing in May 2027. This collector edition features The Old Hunters DLC attire and multiple weapons for just 80.30 USD.

Good Smile Company has officially opened pre-orders for the re-issued Bloodborne Hunter Figma, confirming a release window of May 2027. The collectible figure arrives at a time when the community continues to advocate for a PC port or modernized remaster of the FromSoftware title. This new merchandise offering provides a tangible way for fans to commemorate the game while waiting for potential software updates. The announcement marks a significant moment for collectors who have been seeking high-quality physical representations of the game's iconic protagonist. Good Smile Company is responding to this demand by bringing back a highly detailed figure that captures the essence of the beloved action role-playing game.

The Hunter Figma re-release showcases the protagonist in the distinctive attire worn during The Old Hunters downloadable content expansion. This design choice allows collectors to display the character with the signature hat and detailed garb that fans have long appreciated for its visual distinction. The figure accurately reflects the protagonist's look from one of the most challenging and praised expansions in gaming history. This specific aesthetic has become synonymous with the Bloodborne experience and its dark, gothic atmosphere. Collectors can now own a piece of this iconic visual legacy without needing a digital copy of the DLC.

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Good Smile Company has ensured the figure maintains high posability through the use of smooth yet flexible joints. The manufacturer utilizes flexible plastic for critical areas of the body to preserve accurate proportions. This construction technique allows enthusiasts to create a wide variety of dynamic poses. These poses reflect the action-oriented nature of the original FromSoftware title. The articulation points are designed to mimic the fluid combat movements seen in the game.

Buyers will receive a comprehensive set of weapons from both the base game and The Old Hunters DLC. The package includes the Saw Cleaver, Hunter Pistol, Hunter Blunderbuss, Hunter Axe, Whirligig Saw, and Ludwig's Holy Blade. Each weapon is designed with specific articulation points that mirror the mechanical transformations seen in gameplay. This attention to detail ensures that every weapon can be displayed in its accurate combat form. The collection represents the full arsenal available to the Hunter throughout the game.

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The Saw Cleaver is particularly notable for its ability to transform into its extended cleaver form. The Hunter Axe, Whirligig Saw, and Ludwig's Holy Blade also come with interchangeable parts. These parts enable them to be displayed in their transformed states. Special attachment parts are included to mount the Whirligig Saw and Ludwig's Holy Blade on the Hunter's back. This feature allows for an authentic and impressive display setup. Hand parts are also included to help the Hunter hold each weapon securely.

Good Smile Company has set the retail price for this re-release at ￥12,800. This amount translates to approximately 80.30 USD. Many collectors consider this price point respectable for a figure of this complexity. The package also includes an articulated figma stand to help display the collectible securely. The stand ensures the figure remains stable in a variety of poses. It allows the collectible to be shown visually appealing on any shelf. This accessory is essential for showcasing the figure's dynamic capabilities.

To manage demand and ensure fair distribution, the re-release is limited to three figures per person. This restriction applies specifically to this pre-order window. Serious collectors must act quickly if they wish to acquire multiple units. The limitation helps prevent hoarding and ensures broader availability. It reflects the high anticipated demand for this specific re-issued model. Pre-orders are currently open through Good Smile Company's official channels.

The official release date for the Bloodborne Hunter Figma is confirmed as May 2027. This timeline suggests a significant wait period for fans eagerly anticipating new content. The figure represents the next best thing for those who cannot wait for a software update. It provides a physical tribute to the game celebrated since its original release in March 2015. The collectible allows fans to display one of the most iconic looks in gaming history. It serves as a lasting monument to FromSoftware's magnum opus. The release caters to both new fans and long-time veterans of the series. The detailed features and accurate design make it a standout item for any collection.