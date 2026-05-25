Good Samaritans in Spain Save British Tourist's Life After He Almost Drowns in Marina

Two security staff from the nearby News Cafe nightclub in Marbella, Spain, saved a British tourist's life after he almost drowned in a marina. The man fell in while trying to relieve himself and lost his balance, falling into the water. The security staff, who were working on a yacht called 'Satisfaction' docked in the marina, pulled him out and eventually hauled him onto the yacht's deck.

Good Samaritans in Spain saved a British tourist's life after he almost drowned in a marina at the weekend. Two security staff pulled the man out of the water by a boat in the Puerto Banus marina in Marbella after he reportedly lost his balance and fell in, having gone to be sick.

Lying on his back close to the water's edge, a video showed the man struggling to hear his rescuers telling him to flip on to his front, shouting 'I'm f***ing strong' when he did so. His two rescuers crouched at the stern of a yacht called 'Satisfaction' - docked in the marina near the News Cafe nightclub, where they worked - and eventually hauled the Brit out of the water.

An onlooker could be heard on the video saying 'you boys are terrible', adding: 'They make it f***ing difficult to get out of here.

' He then asked: 'Did he trip or what? ' Another voice replied: 'I don't know, I just heard the noise and the splash. ' The first man told the security staff trying to rescue the fallen Brit: 'You're going to struggle to pull him up, he's a big lad.

' A British tourist could be seen on his back in the water at Spanish marina after he reportedly fell, having gone outside feeling ill Two security staff from the nearby News Cafe nightclub crouched on a yacht, called Satisfaction, and helped the man out They were eventually able to pull him on to the deck of the yacht as onlookers watched Once he was hauled from the water the man lay motionless on the boat's deck as the two security staff shook hands Another onlooker said later: 'An hour later and he'd have been dead.

' After some trouble the man in the water turned on to his stomach and was told 'you need to be strong', to which he replied: 'Yeah, I'm f***ing strong. ' As he was hauled on to the yacht, a voice from the marina shouted: 'Well done boys, you've done well there. ' After being rescued the man lay motionless on the deck as his rescuers shook hands, with one saying: 'He's almost died there.

' The other turned the rescued man on to his side as they waited for an ambulance. Footage posted on a Marbella-based social media group was captioned: 'My friend last night heard a very strange noise among the boats. He went closer and saw a man was between the boats drowning.

'He had gone over to throw up and fell into the water. Thanks to the quick intervention of the security staff at News Cafe, the man was saved.

' One of the rescuers responded to praise online saying: 'Many thanks. Something I will never forget.

' A well-wisher, referencing the name of the boat, said: 'That man was very lucky. Thank you for saving him. He will feel like the name of the boat.

' Another said: 'The name of the boat says it all, satisfaction.





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Spain Marbella News Cafe Nightclub Puerto Banus Marina British Tourist Drowned Rescue Yacht Satisfaction Quick Intervention Well-Wisher

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