We Are Austin hosts Trevor Scott and Sierra Waggoner welcomed back our friend Sarah Wolf from Good Party ATX for another exciting weekend rundown, along with a special four-legged guest from the Austin Humane Society.

We Are Austin hosts Trevor Scott and Sierra Waggoner welcomed back our friend Sarah Wolf from Good Party ATX for another exciting weekend rundown, along with a special four-legged guest from the Austin Humane Society.

IMG_2774. JPG Thanksgiving is almost here, and Austin has plenty to be thankful for! From incredible local artists and festive shopping to live music, cultural celebrations, and events that give back, the weekend is packed with opportunities to make memories. And joining the fun is one very handsome, slightly shy pup who's hoping to find a family to call his own before the holidays!

Also read Austin Police expects to serve 14,000 Austin kids with Christmas presents

We Are Austin hosts Trevor Scott and Sierra Waggoner welcomed back our friend Sarah Wolf from Good Party ATX for another exciting weekend rundown, along with a special four-legged guest from the Austin Humane Society. IMG_2774. JPG Watch the full segment above to meet sweet Kobe and discover all the fun happening around Austin this weekend!

"He's still kind of figuring out life," Sarah shared. Kobe spent much of his time outdoors in his previous home, so new environments and unfamiliar experiences can feel a little overwhelming. Sarah says Kobe has also done well with other dogs, making him a potential match for a family with another furry friend who can help him build confidence.

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"He'll be looking for a family who can help him build that confidence and know that he's safe and secure," she explained. Interested in adopting or fostering? Connect with the Austin Humane Society or reach out to Sarah through Good Party ATX! We Are Austin hosts Trevor Scott and Sierra Waggoner welcomed back our friend Sarah Wolf from Good Party ATX for another exciting weekend rundown, along with a special four-legged guest from the Austin Humane Society.

The weekend kicks off with the Slow Atlas launch at Central Machine Works, a creative music, art, and film project inspired by Austin musician Walker Lukens and a trip to Iceland. Untitled - November 13, 2026 at 10.50.02 .pngAustin Studio Tour returns for its second weekend, inviting visitors to explore more than 300 creative spaces across the city. Best of all, it's free!

The Front Market, hosted by Future Front Texas, also brings together local makers, artists, and exhibitors for a weekend of shopping and entertainment. For gifts with a purpose, the Women in Fair Trade Festival showcases artisan cooperatives from countries including Mexico, India, and Guatemala. Movie lovers can enjoy Cozy Craft Cinema at Stateside at the Paramount, featuring crafts before a screening of the beloved romantic comedy "You've Got Mail.

" And the Austin Powwow at the Travis County Expo Center celebrates Native American arts and heritage through traditional dancing, music, food, and cultural experiences. Sunday: Soup, handmade bowls, and a wonderful cause! Attendees can enjoy delicious soup, live music, and a beautiful handcrafted bowl created by a local artist, all while supporting neighbors experiencing food insecurity.

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