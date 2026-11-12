Good Morning Britain Panel Defends Jonathan Ross Amid Sexual Misconduct Backlash

Kate Garraway faces viewer backlash for calling Jonathan Ross brave. The GMB host defended Ross' statement distancing from David Walliams and Russell Brand amidst serious allegations of sexual misconduct.

Television presenter Kate Garraway has come under fire from viewers of Good Morning Britain after describing Jonathan Ross as brave for publicly distancing himself from David Walliams and Russell Brand. During a segment on Thursday, Garraway defended Ross's decision to release a statement condemning the alleged actions of her co-panelists, a move that sparked immediate controversy and criticism on social media platforms.

Controversial Defense of Jonathan Ross

Garraway made her comments while discussing a statement issued by Ross, who claimed he was genuinely unaware of the serious allegations against Walliams and the rape conviction of Brand. The GMB host, who became friends with Ross while appearing alongside him on Celebrity Traitors in 2025, stated that she thought Ross had been rather brave about coming out and saying so. Her use of the word brave was immediately flagged by audiences who felt it minimized the severity of the allegations against the two comedians.

Also read Jonathan Ross Apologizes for David Walliams Joke, Denies Awareness of Alleged Misconduct

The backlash was swift, with viewers largely agreeing that describing Ross's dissociation from Walliams and Brand was misplaced. Social media users pointed out that the comedian's statement appeared to be a damage control measure rather than an act of moral courage. The segment highlighted the growing tension within the British comedy industry as figures are held accountable for past associations and jokes that are now deemed inappropriate.

Historical Jokes and Industry Reckoning

The discussion centered on a clip from the British Comedy Awards in 2004, where Ross joked that the event was going home with David Walliams, implying sexual relations with fifteen-year-olds. Ross has since described the joke as tasteless but insisted it was written by a scriptwriter and not him. He maintained that he had been genuinely unaware of any allegations against Walliams or Brand at the time and would have refused to use the line had he suspected it referred to actual events.

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During the program, Ross remarked to host Jimmy Carr about the irony of placing the only attractive young lady near two of the best-known coxmen in the business. He noted he would move over so Lily might go home with her dress still on. Noel Fielding replied that they were not rapists, to which Brand responded with a provocative question about ruining careers over rape accusations. This exchange underscored the casual nature of such humor in past industry settings, a culture that is now being heavily scrutinized.

Stakeholder Positions and Criticisms

Good Morning Britain guest Ayesha Hazarika strongly criticized the notion that Ross could have been unaware of concerns about Walliams and Brand's behavior. She argued that it was nonsense to suggest people in their social and professional circle could have been oblivious to such issues. Hazarika cited an exchange during The Big Fat Quiz of the Year in 2007 as evidence that such jokes were common in their circle, reflecting a culture where it was considered hilarious to joke about doing something to a woman present at the event.

Hazarika emphasized that such humor is not okay and that the idea of innocence in this context is untenable. Her comments aligned with the sentiment of many viewers who felt that Ross's statement failed to adequately address the complicity that might come from maintaining close friendships with individuals accused of such serious crimes. The debate highlighted a divide between those who believe in second chances for public figures and those who demand stricter accountability.

Impact of Allegations on Public Figures

Russell Brand was sentenced to more than ten years in prison on Monday after being found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court. David Walliams has been accused of sexual misconduct, including grooming teenage girls as young as fifteen and abusing his position to pursue women. Walliams denies all allegations and any criminal wrongdoing, stating he is not a sexual predator. However, specific allegations include claims from women who say they were groomed by Walliams when they were fifteen.

Ross, sixty-five, stated on Tuesday that he was horrified by the revelations about David Walliams and the crimes of Russell Brand. He noted that while he had once been on friendly terms with both men, he had been genuinely unaware of their conduct. This statement comes after footage resurfaced of his 2004 joke, prompting him to publicly distance himself from the two comedians. The incident reflects the broader impact of the #MeToo movement on the British entertainment industry, where past behaviors are being re-evaluated with new severity.

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Social Media and Public Reaction

The public reaction to Garraway's comments has been predominantly negative, with many viewers expressing disappointment in her defense of Ross. The use of the term brave was seen as an attempt to frame Ross as a whistleblower rather than someone managing his public image. This sentiment was echoed by Hazarika, who pointed out that the culture of joking about sexual misconduct was pervasive in their social circles, making claims of ignorance difficult to accept.

The controversy has sparked a wider conversation about the responsibilities of media personalities and the limits of forgiveness for public figures. As Walliams continues to deny allegations and Brand serves his sentence, the industry grapples with how to address past associations. The Good Morning Britain segment has become a focal point for these discussions, illustrating the challenges of navigating complex moral landscapes in modern broadcasting.

Ross and Walliams had a history of social interaction, with Walliams being a regular guest at Ross's Halloween parties in northwest London during the 2010s. One such event in 2017 saw Walliams cause controversy by dressing as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, drawing accusations of racism. These past connections now cast a long shadow over Ross's attempts to clarify his position and distance himself from the controversies surrounding his former friends.

The segment on Good Morning Britain has thus become a case study in the evolving standards of public discourse. It highlights the tension between personal loyalty, professional integrity, and the demands of accountability in an era where social media amplifies public opinion. As the fallout continues, viewers and critics alike are watching closely to see how industry figures will respond to these changing norms.