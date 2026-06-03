Good Morning Britain Apologises for Broadcasting C-Word on Live TV

Good Morning Britain has apologised to viewers after accidentally broadcasting the C-word live on air on Tuesday. The huge blunder occurred during an interview with Australian singer Delta Goodrem, who was discussing her music career and recent performances.

Good Morning Britain were forced to apologise to viewers after accidentally broadcasting the C-word live on air on Tuesday. The huge blunder occurred as hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls interviewed Australian singer Delta Goodrem in which she discussed her music career including recent performances at Eurovision and the Mighty Hoopla Festival .

But as a clip played of the former Neighbours star, 41, taking to the stage at the popular music festival over the weekend, an audience member was seen holding up a large fan with the word 'c***' clearly written on it. The fan, which had the words emblazoned in bold pink writing, was spotted by viewers at bottom right of the screen, however, show bosses missed the expletive and it was unintentionally broadcast.

In the wake of backlash against the rude word being shown on screens, Good Morning Britain have since issued an apology to fans, before confirming that the error had been rectified. They told Daily Mail: 'We apologise to any viewers offended by the accidental appearance of the expletive which was featured in concert footage. As soon as the error was discovered it was corrected and didn't appear in the +1 and ITVX versions.

' Good Morning Britain were forced to apologise to viewers after accidentally broadcasting the C-word live on air on Tuesday. The huge blunder occurred as hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls interviewed Australian singer Delta Goodrem in which she discussed her music career including recent performances. Eagle-eyed fans tuning into the programme at the time were quick to take to X to point out the swear word that featured in the footage.

They shared: 'Love the sign that says 'c**t' in the audience watching Delta, oops, should have looked at that footage before airing it 'Howling at the c bomb banner on #GMB' 'That's not very nice to put that up when delta is on…..tut tut' 'Great work production team this morning. Check your footage first' 'Howling at the c*** fan' 'Did anyone else spot the little editing faux pas then?! Haha!

Bet the director was having a mild panic attack when that slipped through!

' Meanwhile, off the back of her high profile performances, Delta informed Susanna, 55, and Ed, 59, of her plans to perform in the UK for a number of shows. As a clip played of Delta, 41, taking to the stage at the popular music festival over the weekend, an audience member was seen holding up a large fan with the word 'c***' clearly written on it.

Eagle-eyed fans tuning into the programme at the time were quick to take to X to point out the swear word that featured in the footage. She shared: 'We're so excited to announce some new shows soon to head back here with the new album and be able to celebrate that.

' The Lost Without You hitmaker also went on to address speculation that she's set to appear in the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing. Speaking about the rumours, Delta said: 'Anytime I've ever been in the UK and I can immerse into , I love music with all my heart. As I said last year before Eurovision, I'm always open. I love the variety of the arts...

I'm always open!

' She continued: 'I'd have to work really hard because I'm a piano girl at the end of the day' before noting: 'I'm not confirmed. ' Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV





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Good Morning Britain Apologizes After Accidentally Broadcasting C-Word On AirGood Morning Britain issued an apology after a fan holding a sign with an explicit word was shown during a live interview with singer Delta Goodrem. The network blamed the blunder on concert footage and corrected the error for later broadcasts.

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