Good Morning America Anchors Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars

Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos honored with joint Hollywood Walk of Fame stars during Good Morning America's 50th anniversary celebration on November 5, 2026.

Disney anchored its historic 50th anniversary milestone for the " Good Morning America" morning broadcast by bestowing individual Hollywood Walk of Fame stars upon its veteran anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos. The ceremony took place at 6920 Hollywood Blvd., near the El Capitan Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, marking the culmination of a yearlong celebration commemorating the program's November 3, 1975, debut.

Anchor Honors Mark Media Milestone

The joint recognition event featured a roster of prominent figures from the entertainment industry and Disney leadership who took to the stage to honor the broadcast duo. Michael Strahan, the show's third anchor, served as the master of ceremonies for the occasion, while current weather anchor Ginger Zee stood alongside the honorees during the unveiling. Disney Entertainment Television Chairman Debra O'Connell also addressed the audience, underscoring the corporate significance of the milestone for the network's flagship morning program.

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Colleagues Share Personal Tributes

Michael Strahan opened the tributes by highlighting George Stephanopoulos's intellectual depth and professional longevity, noting that the anchor's career began as President Bill Clinton's communications director before transitioning to television journalism. Strahan shared a personal anecdote about Roberts offering him early encouragement, recalling how she told him, "Michael, you belong," which solidified his confidence in his role at the network. He emphasized that both colleagues have brought decades of intelligence and dedication to the morning news format.

Fox and Nash-Betts Offer Humorous Perspectives

Actor Michael J. Fox, a close friend of Stephanopoulos, used his speech to highlight the anchor's quirky personal habits, joking about his meticulous lunch planning and his tendency to avoid paying bills. Fox also shared travel anecdotes, noting that visiting Greece with Stephanopoulos offers a unique opportunity to remain invisible due to the anchor's low profile in the country. In a lighthearted moment, Fox playfully nominated Stephanopoulos for the 2028 presidential election before expressing his heartfelt joy at seeing him receive this prestigious industry honor.

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Actress Niecy Nash-Betts, a friend of Roberts, joined the speakers to celebrate the anchor's journey, while Fox's son Sam stood with the group during the photo opportunities. The event captured a blend of professional reverence and personal affection, illustrating the deep bonds formed within the "Good Morning America" family over decades of daily broadcasts.

Roberts and Stephanopoulos Reflect on Partnership

During his acceptance remarks, George Stephanopoulos expressed disbelief at sharing a desk with Roberts, praising her status as a member of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. He reflected on the rarity of their long-term partnership, acknowledging the privilege of working alongside an NFL Hall of Famer in the same studio environment. The anchors posed with their families and co-anchors for photographs, cementing the event as a significant cultural moment for the broadcast network and its dedicated fan base.