Good Money Management is Attractive in a Relationship, According to Study by XTB

The study of 2,000 British adults by investment app XTB shows that financial responsibility is increasingly seen as a sign of maturity rather than being something dull or restrictive. Nearly one in three people believe being adept at managing your finances is one of the most appealing personal characteristics, even more than someone who is outgoing, family-oriented, or ambitious. Even more, 56 per cent of millennials, the most of any generation, admitted they were likely to end a relationship due to poor money management.

Nearly one in three people believe being adept at managing your finances is one of the most appealing personal characteristics, even more than someone who is outgoing, family-oriented, or ambitious.

Even more, 56 per cent of millennials, the most of any generation, admitted they were likely to end a relationship due to poor money management. According to a study of 2,000 British adults by investment app XTB, trustworthiness (60 per cent), someone who can make you laugh (53 per cent), and being kind (42 per cent) were top of the relationship traits wish list.

The average age people start looking for someone who is financially astute is 26, with 51 per cent of adults admitting it's something they focus on more now than they did ten years ago. Only 12 per cent would prefer someone who spends money generously, compared with 56 per cent who'd rather someone who focuses on saving and financial security. All in all, 78 per cent agreed being good with money is an attractive trait in a partner.

This is because it shows they are responsible, reduces stress around money, and makes people feel more secure about their future





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Attractive Trait Good With Money Being Responsible Financial Responsibility Reduces Stress Makes People Feel Secure About Their Future Focuses On Saving And Financial Security Spends Money Generously Nearly One In Three People Believe Financial R Average Age People Start Looking For Someone F Even More Of 56 Per Cent Of Millennials Are Wi

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