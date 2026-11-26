This single-owner 1989 BMW E30 M3 has 85,000 miles on the clock, yet bidding on Bring a Trailer has already matched the price of a brand-new M3.

with an updated version of its S58 twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6. These models promise to push sports sedan performance to new heights. But if you're the type of person who enjoys a simple, back-to-basics driving experience and aren't worried about big numbers on a spec sheet, theBring a Trailer , is one of the finest we've seen for quite some time, and it's already generating plenty of interest.

In fact, bidding is now on par with the starting price of a brand-new M3, even though this car has been driven 85,000 miles. Despite the relatively high mileage and the car's age, it looks to be in excellent condition and has had just a single owner since new. It's also one of approximately 5,300 examples built for the North American market. The car was repainted in its original Cinnabar Red in 1998 and still glistens in the sun.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As is always the case with online auctions like this, it's hard to accurately judge the quality of the paint based on images alone. However, it appears to be in mostly good condition, albeit with some small stone chips and scratches. The car retains its original 15-inch wheels, now wrapped in Yokohama Advan Fleva tires. The E30 M3 was built to meet Group A homologation requirements and is dripping with genuine motorsport pedigree.