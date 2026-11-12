Good Daughter Peacock Series Rose Byrne Meghann Fahy Karin Slaughter Adaptation Details

Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy star in Peacock's Good Daughter, a new thriller adapted from Karin Slaughter's 2017 novel. Discover the cast, plot, and premiere details.

Rose Byrne has returned to the small screen in a tense new psychological thriller that centers on the complex dynamics of family relationships and deeply buried secrets. The actress stars alongside Meghann Fahy in a drama that follows two sisters whose lives were irrevocably altered by a violent incident in their hometown. Years after that initial trauma, another attack forces them to confront their painful past and uncover the truth.

The Core Plot and Sister Dynamics

Rose Byrne portrays Samantha Quinn, a successful patent lawyer who built her career in New York City after leaving her hometown. She is joined by Meghann Fahy , who plays her younger sister, Charlotte. Charlotte followed in her father's footsteps into the legal profession and remained in Pikeville, Georgia, while Samantha pursued her ambitions far away from home. Their separate lives collide once again when a shooting at a local school shakes Pikeville to its core. Charlotte witnesses the devastating aftermath of the attack, which prompts their father, Rusty Quinn, played by Brendan Gleeson , to ask Samantha to return home. The sisters then become involved in uncovering what happened to their community, reigniting a bond that had been fractured by distance and time.

Their investigation brings long-buried family secrets and unresolved trauma back into focus. The series is based on Karin Slaughter's 2017 bestselling novel of the same name, which provides the foundation for this gripping narrative. Slaughter adapted the book herself, writing all six episodes of the limited series and serving as an executive producer to ensure the story remains faithful to the source material.

Also read The Good Daughter: Streaming Exclusive Series with Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy

Production Details and Creative Team

Steph Green directed the entire limited series, bringing a unique visual style to the story that moves between the sisters' present-day investigation and memories of the violence that shaped their childhood. The production features a strong ensemble cast including Michael Dorman, Audrey Grace Marshall, and Drew Cheek, who support the central performances of Byrne and Fahy.

Rose Byrne also serves as an executive producer on the project, highlighting her significant involvement behind the scenes as well as in front of the camera. The six-episode series explores the lasting effects of family trauma and the complicated relationship between two sisters. It also looks closely at the bond between Rusty and his daughters as they face another crisis together.

The adaptation process involved careful attention to the psychological depth of the characters. Karin Slaughter, the writer, director Steph Green, and executive producer Bruna Papandrea spoke with ComingSoon about adapting the book for television. Their goal was to translate the novel's intensity into a visual medium that captivates viewers while respecting the original text.

Cast Perspectives and Character Depth

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The stars of the series have shared insights into their roles and the challenges of portraying such emotionally complex characters. Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy spoke with ComingSoon's Tyler Treese about their new Peacock crime thriller, discussing how they approached the sisterly dynamic. They highlighted the nuances of playing women who have diverged in life but are forced to reconnect under dire circumstances.

Olivia Williams and Harper Steele, who also appear in the series, spoke with ComingSoon's Tyler Treese about their new Peacock series. Their participation adds further depth to the ensemble, creating a rich tapestry of characters affected by the events in Pikeville. The actors have emphasized the importance of portraying the realistic impact of violence on a community and individuals.

The series delves into the psychological toll of keeping secrets and the difficulty of healing from past wounds. By focusing on the sisters' investigation, the show explores how truth can be both liberating and destructive. The narrative structure allows for a deep dive into the motivations of each character, driven by the need to protect their family and themselves.

Viewing Information and Release Context

Peacock is the platform where audiences can watch this gripping limited series. The show arrives alongside other exciting titles, including Liam Hemsworth's involvement in a $2.9 billion movie franchise headline. Arriving on November 14, the series joins a slate of high-profile releases designed to attract a wide audience of thriller enthusiasts.

As a new addition to the streaming landscape, Good Daughter offers a fresh take on the crime thriller genre. It combines the literary prestige of a bestselling novel with the visual power of high-quality television production. Fans of the book and new viewers alike are invited to experience this intense story of family, betrayal, and redemption.

The series stands out for its strong performances and compelling storytelling. Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy deliver nuanced portrayals that anchor the show's emotional weight. With Karin Slaughter's story at its core and a talented creative team behind it, Good Daughter promises to be a standout entry in the world of television dramas.