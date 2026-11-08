Good Boy Director Ben Leonberg Adapts Horror Novella for New Film Project

Ben Leonberg and Alex Cannon adapt the AWA horror novella into a new Vertigo Entertainment film. The project marks Leonberg's next step after his successful directorial debut.

Ben Leonberg is expanding his cinematic portfolio by adapting a new horror novella into a feature film. The director will team up with co-writer Alex Cannon to bring the source material to the screen. Vertigo Entertainment and Artists Writers and Artisans ( AWA) are producing the project. This development follows Leonberg's successful transition from screenwriting to directing.

The Core Horror Novella Details

The film is based on a horror novella published by AWA and Vertigo Entertainment. The story centers on a character named Oscar, who seeks refuge in isolation following a difficult personal event. He secures a position as a fire lookout at a remote forest outpost. This setting provides the isolated backdrop necessary for the supernatural elements of the plot to unfold. The narrative focuses on his psychological state while recovering from a divorce.

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While working in this secluded environment, Oscar discovers a critical piece of documentation. He finds a paper containing strange rules designed to keep him safe during his watch. These rules serve as the central mechanism of tension in the original story. The movie adaptation will explore how these guidelines affect his perception of reality. The specific plot details of the film remain undisclosed at this time.

Production Team and Creative Roles

The production structure relies on the combined expertise of the original writers and experienced producers. Alex Cannon, who co-wrote Leonberg's previous film Good Boy, will co-write this new adaptation. Ben Leonberg brings his unique visual style and narrative perspective to the director's chair. His track record suggests a careful handling of genre conventions and emotional depth.

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Roy Lee and Andrew Childs are attached to produce the film for Vertigo Entertainment. Lee is a known figure in the horror production landscape, often collaborating on high-profile genre films. Zach Studin will serve as the producer for AWA, representing the rights holders of the source material. This collaborative structure ensures that the creative vision remains aligned with the publishing partners.

Success of the Directorial Debut Good Boy

The announcement comes in the wake of significant critical and commercial success for Leonberg's previous work. Good Boy premiered at SXSW 2025 and opened in theaters in October that year. The film tells the story of a dog attempting to save his owner from a supernatural entity. This premise allowed Leonberg to explore horror from an unconventional and emotionally resonant perspective.

Critics and audiences responded positively to the film's unique approach. It holds a stellar 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing. The critic consensus describes the film as a visually striking and emotionally devastating horror experience. Reviewers noted that it eschews traditional genre conventions for a haunting and ambitious narrative. This reception has likely bolstered industry confidence in Leonberg's ability to handle complex horror concepts.

Future Release Plans and Industry Impact

Despite the high-profile nature of the project, specific release timelines have not been established. The studio has yet to announce a premiere date for the new adaptation. Additionally, no cast members have been attached to the project at this stage. This early stage of development allows the producers to select actors who fit the specific tone of the novella.

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The decision to adapt this particular novella highlights a trend in the horror genre toward literary source material. Vertigo Entertainment continues to invest in projects that blend psychological tension with supernatural elements. The success of Good Boy demonstrated the market appetite for horror that prioritizes emotional storytelling. This new project aims to replicate that success with a different narrative structure. Industry observers will watch for casting announcements to gauge the film's potential scope.