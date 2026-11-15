Good, Bad, and Ugly From Tennessee Football's Win vs. Texas A&M

The Tennessee Volunteers defeated the Texas A&M Aggies on Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, despite battling some adversity all week long. This wasn't the p

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Dejuan Lane reacts after the win over Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field.

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThis wasn't the prettiest performance for this team, but it is safe to say that this win is one that everyone will accept. There were some good moments and performances in this game, but don't get it twisted, there were also some bad and ugly moments in this contest as well.

Also read No. 11 Tennessee men's basketball defeats Tennessee State, 83-78

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back TJ Metcalf celebrate his interception against the Texas A&M Aggies during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Tennessee defense was elite on Saturday, including in the second half. For the third time this season, Jim Knowles's defensive unit had a shutout in the second half.

That stat just goes to show he is among the best defensive coordinators in the country, and that this defensive unit has some elite guys. Only one play came from the Tennessee side of the field, and that resulted in an interception by Dejuan Lane, which was the second interception of the game. Tennessee place kicker Cooper Ranvier lines up to kick a field goal during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

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, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect While the Vols won the game by multiple possessions, it is worth noting that the reason this happened is because of an elite leg from Cooper Ranvier. He had five field goals on the night, which is a career night, surpassing his career high of four field goals in a single game. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.. Brandon's pass was to DaSaahn Brame, which was an elite design, by the way. A design that many would love to see weekly.

Tennessee will have to finish in the end zone more, although this game was one they could win with an elite kicker and stellar defense. Mike Matthews during the Tennessee game vs. Furman | Dale Dowden/@Dale_Dowden The worst part of this game is the injury Mike Matthews suffered. It has yet to be labeled, but there is no doubt that it is serious enough that he was on crutches and headed back to the locker room.

It is also worth noting that this happened in the first half, and he never saw the sidelines again. If he were to be out for the season, Tennessee would have to turn their focus to Radarious Jackson and TK Keys on the outside. This would be a very thin room, which has already experienced injuries, including Joakim Dodson. I'm not going to assume, however, that the writing is on the wall that this could be serious.

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If Matthews is avoiding something serious, he is extremely lucky. Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network.

He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.