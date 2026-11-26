The Goo Goo Dolls perform at Highmark Stadium on Nov. 26 as Taylor Swift and Hailee Steinfeld may attend the Chiefs vs Bills game. View streaming options here.

The Goo Goo Dolls are confirmed to perform the halftime show for the National Football League matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 26. The game takes place at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, with a kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. Eastern Time. This event serves as the final installment of the Thanksgiving tripleheader.

Halftime Performance Details And History

The Buffalo-born rock band returns to the NFL stage for the first time in 19 years. They previously performed during the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers game in 2007. Led by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, the group formed in the mid-1980s and has sold over 15 million records globally. Their catalog includes Billboard Hot 100 hits like "Iris," "Slide," and "Name." The M&T Bank-sponsored show will feature synchronized light-up bracelets for an interactive experience. The set is expected to last between six and eight minutes.

Also read Chiefs vs Bills: Mahomes, Kelce, and Defense Key to Thursday Night Showdown

Streaming Services For Live Viewing

Viewers can access the game and performance through several platforms with free trial options. Amazon Prime Video offers a seven-day free trial for Peacock Premium Plus to watch the broadcast. DirecTV provides a five-day trial with over 185 channels available. Fubo also allows new users a five-day trial for its extensive channel lineup. Hulu + Live TV offers a three-day free trial for its streaming service.

Premium Subscription Pricing Options

For those preferring direct subscriptions, Peacock offers a Select plan at $2.99 monthly for three months. The Premium plan costs $8.99 per month for three months. Peacock Premium Plus through Prime Video lists at $19.99 monthly or $199.99 annually. DirecTV plans start higher but include more channels immediately after the trial period expires.

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Celebrity Attendance And Family Ties

Taylor Swift and Hailee Steinfeld may attend to support their spouses. Swift is married to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Steinfeld is married to Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Neither attendance is confirmed but both are likely. Swift last appeared at a game on November 22. Steinfeld was seen at the October 12 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Media Attention And Public Interest

Swift may make her first public appearance since a November 23 Vanity Fair article. The event draws global attention beyond just the football game. The Goo Goo Dolls' performance adds local flavor to the national holiday broadcast. Fans anticipate a mix of football drama and musical nostalgia at Highmark Stadium.