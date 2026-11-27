Watch the Goo Goo Dolls halftime show at the Chiefs vs Bills game. Details on streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and broadcast networks for the Thanksgiving NFL event.

The Goo Goo Dolls will perform during the halftime show at the National Football League Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. Fans looking to watch this live musical performance have several streaming and broadcast options available depending on their regional preferences and service subscriptions.

Goo Goo Dolls Thanksgiving NFL Performance

The headline act for this specific NFL holiday event is the American rock band Goo Goo Dolls. Their performance is scheduled to take place during the break of the game featuring the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Buffalo Bills. This matchup is part of the traditional slate of games played on Thanksgiving Day, which draws a large audience for both sports and entertainment content.

Also read NBC Cuts Short Goo Goo Dolls Halftime Show to Aired Mike Tomlin Interview

Amazon Prime Video Subscription Offers

Amazon Prime Video is offering a promotional deal for the first month of service at $4.99, down from the standard rate of $19.99 per month. Subscribers to Amazon Prime benefit from additional perks such as fast free shipping in less than two days with Prime Delivery, access to Prime Gaming and Amazon Photos, and in-store discounts at Whole Foods Market. The standard Prime membership starts at $14.99 per month or $139 per year, while an ad-supported plan is also available.

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Broadcast Networks and Alternative Streaming

Viewers who do not wish to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video can tune in through traditional broadcast affiliates and digital networks. The broadcast affiliate list includes FS2, FOX News, FOX Business, FOX Nation, FOX Weather, FOX Deportes, the Big Ten Network, TMZ, and local FOX broadcasting affiliates. These platforms provide coverage of the game and the associated halftime entertainment for audiences preferring linear television or specific digital news channels.

Sports Content and Future Events

Access through these services also includes live sports coverage beyond the NFL Thanksgiving game. Subscribers gain access to live sports from the NFL, NCAA College Football, NASCAR, MLB, the UFL, and the CONCACAF Nations League, among other sporting events. This broad sports package ensures that viewers have access to a wide variety of athletic competitions throughout the season.