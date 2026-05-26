Goo Goo Dolls Attend American Music Awards with Daughters

The Goo Goo Dolls attended the 52nd American Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday with their daughters in tow. Frontman John Rzeznik and bassist-vocalist Robby Takac posed with their daughters at the event.

The Goo Goo Dolls attended the 52nd American Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday with their daughters in tow. Bassist-vocalist Robby Takac rocked lavender locks alongside his 14-year-old daughter Hana, whom he welcomed with wife Miyoko Takac.

Frontman John Rzeznik proudly posed with his nine-year-old daughter Liliana from his 12-year marriage to second wife Melina Gallo. The 60-year-old singer-guitarist - who just recovered from pneumonia - sported his signature blonde hair with an oxblood leather jacket, striped top and black trousers. The native New Yorkers were nominated for the best throwback song trophy for their 1998 hit song Iris, but lost the fan-voted category to Black Eyed Peas' 2010 single Rock That Body.

However, AMAs host Queen Latifah led the crowd in an impromptu Iris sing-a-long inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena, which was a genuinely touching moment for the alternative rock band founded in 1985. Rzeznik took over singing the catchy track, which was originally written for the soundtrack of the film City of Angels. The Goo Goo Dolls experienced an unexpected resurgence in March when Iris was used for the 'What were you like in the '90s?

' trend on social media. Practically every Gen-X celeb went viral for their retro slideshows including Halle Berry, Usher, Reese Witherspoon, Sharon Stone, John Stamos, Gillian Anderson, Jewel, Drew Barrymore, Joey Lawrence, Andre Agassi, Brooke Shields, Kristin Davis and Reba McEntire. The three-time Grammy nominees' song Iris reached number one in Australia, Canada, and Italy, number three in the United Kingdom and number nine on the US Billboard Hot 100.

On July 24, the Goo Goo Dolls will release the 20th anniversary edition of their eighth studio album Let Love In. The Goo Goo Dolls just concluded their five-date Las Vegas residency at the Venetian Resort. The band formerly known as the Sex Maggots boast 6.7 million social media followers, 39.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify and they've sold over 15 million records worldwide





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Goo Goo Dolls American Music Awards Daughters John Rzeznik Robby Takac Iris Black Eyed Peas Queen Latifah Alternative Rock Band Las Vegas Residency 20Th Anniversary Edition Of Let Love In

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