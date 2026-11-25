Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs received great news on Tuesday afternoon when 5-star guard Jalen Davis committed, but the good vibes didn't last long. Javon B

received great news on Tuesday afternoon when 5-star guard Jalen Davis committed, but the good vibes didn't last long. Javon Bennett, who started Gonzaga's last game at point guard, suffered a knee sprain and will miss multiple weeks, according to the team.

The news comes just before Gonzaga's first game in the Player's Era Festival against Kansas State. Gonzaga will have Wednesday off but play again on Thursday and Friday, and losing a player of Bennett's caliber will test this team's depth during this stretch. Bennett joined Gonzaga as one of three fifth year seniors to gain eligibility via lawsuit, alongside Xaivian Lee and Chauncey Wiggins. The 5'10 guard came from Dayton, where he averaged 15.8 points per game last year.

Also read Gonzaga looks to reverse troubling trend at Players Era Festival

Bennett began the season coming off Gonzaga's bench, but started the team's most recent game - a 74-62 win over Montana State. Through four games Bennett is averaging 6.0 points, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 steals in 16.5 minutes per game. He's off to a slow 3-10 start from three, but is 7-8 from the free throw line.

Bennett was a surprise starter over Lee last Tuesday, although Lee ended up playing twice as many minutes after the Bobcats went up 9-2 to begin the game. Still, his high level defense and three point shooting will be missed by this Gonzaga team, who will rely far more on 23-year-old French guard Nathan de Sousa in his absence.de Sousa is the clear beneficiary of Bennett's absence, as he will almost certainly be the top guard off the bench for Gonzaga.

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Wiggins can play the three, which will likely happen more as well, but de Sousa is the one who will play whenever Lee sits, and the two will almost certainly share the floor at times as well. de Sousa is averaging 3.8 points and 1.8 assists in 12.3 minutes per game, shooting 5-6 from the field and 5-7 from the free throw line. He's a tenacious defender and attacker downhill, and while his outside shot has yet to develop his impact on both ends of the floor will help this team tremendously while Bennett recovers.

Gonzaga and Kansas State are set to tip at 9:49 PM PT in the final game of the first day of the Player's Era Festival. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Andy Patton is a diehard Gonzaga fan and alumnus who has covered the Bulldogs extensively since 2021. He hosts the Locked On Zags podcast and co-hosts the Locked On College Basketball podcast, bringing years of experience covering Gonzaga, the West Coast and college basketball nationally.

Andy also covers the Arizona Wildcats for Arizona Wildcats On SI, where his longtime familiarity with former Gonzaga assistant and current Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd provides a natural connection between two of college basketball’s premier programs. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport.

He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. A 2013 Gonzaga graduate, Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.