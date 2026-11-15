Gonzaga's loss to LSU reveals troubling concerns and a reason for optimism

Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs are now 0-1 all-time against the LSU Tigers, losing the first-ever matchup between the two programs, 81-80, on Saturday aftern

are now 0-1 all-time against the LSU Tigers, losing the first-ever matchup between the two programs, 81-80, on Saturday afternoon following a game-winning three from former Zag target Donovan Dent.

Gonzaga led for nearly 30 minutes of gameplay, by as many as 13 points in the second half, but poor rebounding and missed free throwsin the final few minutes and Dent - just like he did to end the first half - hit a three to give LSU a lead in the final seconds. The Zags fall to 2-1 on the season, and while losing is never fun, it did teach fans a lot about this squad - lessons that hopefully will carry over positively in the coming months:Gonzaga Bulldogs center Massamba Diop.

Also read Former LSU Coach Brian Kelly Interviews for Big 10 Job

| Photo by Myk Crawford Almost everyone on the Gonzaga roster was in foul trouble on Saturday against LSU, save for Massamba Diop. However, when Gonzaga was getting beaten badly on the glass late in the second half, Diop - who had just one foul - stayed on the bench, in favor of Braden Huff and Izan Almansa. It was a decision that caused a lot of frustration among the fanbase, and it's not hard to see why.

The team's 7'1 center and prized, reportedly very expensive, transfer portal addition wasn't among the closing five in a game in which the Zags choked away a 13-point second-half lead. But it's worth noting Huff and Almansa had outplayed Diop to that point, particularly on the glass.

Advertisement

Diop had just three rebounds in 21 minutes played, and his continued struggles on the boards and offensively have overshadowed his good work protecting the rim so far this season - and for now, it looks like Almansa will be favored over him in the closing lineup, for better or worse.took place on Saturday afternoon, with the 6'11 sharpshooter playing 12 minutes and scoring three points with three rebounds, while shooting 1-2 from beyond the arc. It didn't magically turn the Zags into a dominant outside shooting team, however, with Gonzaga finishing an ugly 5-17 from beyond the arc - including 0-7 in the first half.

In fact, Wiggins' make early in the second was Gonzaga's first of the game, with Isiah Harwell adding a pair shortly after, alongside one each from Davis Fogle and Xaivian Lee. Gonzaga didn't get too trigger-happy from beyond the arc, at least, but on a day when the Zags were struggling to score inside against LSU's big frontcourt, not having a reliable outside shot really killed this team down the stretch. Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Isiah Harwell .

| Photo by Myk Crawford Huff and Fogle led Gonzaga on Saturday afternoon, but the Zags wouldn't have even been in this game were it not for sophomore wing Isiah Harwell, who battled hard all game long, doing most of his damage in the second half after he took a hard shot under the basket and had to come out of the game.

"I thought he was really courageous," coach Few said after the game. "He really got the wind knocked out on that play. He was really, really hurt.

Then to jump right back in there and made some tough minded, veteran savvy kind of shots.

Advertisement

" Harwell finished with 14 points, two rebounds, and a block in 32 minutes played, shooting 6-13 from the field but 2-4 from three - with both makes coming at clutch moments in the second half and sending the Spokane Arena crowd into a frenzy. "He's been playing great for us," Few continued. "A lot of heart and the guys just love that and feed off that. He's been shooting the ball really, really well.

" With Harwell stepping up as the go-to third option offensively, Gonzaga becomes a dangerous, difficult-to-defend team - as evidenced by 80 points scored against a tough defensive LSU squad. Gonzaga has a quick turnaround after Saturday's loss, hosting Montana State on Tuesday night at The Kennel. The game is set to tip at 8:00 PM PT and will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.

Andy Patton is a diehard Gonzaga fan and alumnus who has covered the Bulldogs extensively since 2021. He hosts the Locked On Zags podcast and co-hosts the Locked On College Basketball podcast, bringing years of experience covering Gonzaga, the West Coast and college basketball nationally.

Andy also covers the Arizona Wildcats for Arizona Wildcats On SI, where his longtime familiarity with former Gonzaga assistant and current Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd provides a natural connection between two of college basketball’s premier programs. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport.

He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. A 2013 Gonzaga graduate, Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.