Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs coasted to a 40 point win over Kansas State in the first game of the Player's Era Festival on Tuesday, setting up a matchup wi

coasted to a 40 point win over Kansas State in the first game of the Player's Era Festival on Tuesday, setting up a matchup with the Baylor Bears on Thanksgiving.

Gonzaga blitzed Kansas State right out of the gate, jumping out to a big early lead and heading into halftime up 27. The Zags never relented after that, and coach Few was even able to play reserves for the final eight minutes - a huge boost for the Zags with two more games this week, at minimum. Gonzaga dominated in transition, took elite care of the basketball, and got spectacular individual performances from Xaivian Lee and Massamba Diop.

Also read How to watch Gonzaga vs. Kansas State basketball on TV and live stream

Xaivian Lee flirts with Gonzaga history Nov 17, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Xaivian Lee controls the ball against the Montana State Bobcats during the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Xaivian Lee was nothing short of spectacular on Tuesday, pushing the tempo all night long and getting Gonzaga easy looks at the rim.

He was a menace in transition in the first half in particular, playing 13 minutes and recording nine points, nine assists, seven rebounds, and zero turnovers. From that point on it was triple-double watch, as Lee looked to become the second Zag ever under coach Few - alongside Joel Ayayi - to record a triple-double.

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Few let Lee hang out on the floor a little longer than he usually does in blowouts, but unfortunately the senior point guard finished one rebound short, with 11 points, 11 assists, and nine boards in 22 minutes of action. It was the most rebounds Lee has had in a game since March of 2025 when he was at Princeton, and marked a big improvement in an area Few emphasized with his star PG.with a right knee sprain - is certainly going to push Lee and Nathan de Sousa this week, but the first test was passed with flying colors by the team's PGs.

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle . | Photo by Myk Crawford Lee was a catalyst for Gonzaga's high-octane pace on Tuesday night, but it was clearly a team effort. The Zags pushed the tempo every single opportunity they got, never letting Kansas State settle into their defense. It didn't matter if it was a long rebound, a made basket, or a dead ball turnover, Gonzaga was flying up the floor every chance they got.

It led to a ton of assisted baskets, including 18 of the 21 in the first half and 26 of the 39 on the night. Gonzaga finished with 30 fastbreak points, a season high, and will look to do the same on Thursday against a Baylor team that can get out and go as well, but prefers to play more of a half court offense. Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Massamba Diop.

| PHOTO BY MYK CRAWFORD Gonzaga got the ball to Massamba Diop early and often on Tuesday night, and he immediately delivered - scoring the team's first seven points and tying his Gonzaga career-high before the halftime buzzer sounded. He got off to a quick start in the second as well, ultimately finishing with 18 points and seven rebounds, shooting 7-9 inside and dropping a pair of three pointers as well - including one at the shot clock buzzer.

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It was a much-needed offensive breakout for Gonzaga's sophomore center, who has made an impact defensively early on but hasn't really found his groove on the other end of the floor. Now that he has some added confidence as an interior scorer, it should open up Gonzaga's offense even more with all three of the bigs capable of passing from the perimeter and scoring inside.

He'll have a tougher task against a strong rim protector in Juslin Bodo Bodo at Baylor on Thursday, and it will be important for Gonzaga to get another strong performance from Diop down low. Gonzaga and Baylor are set to tip at 8:30 PM PT on Thursday in Round 2 of Player's Era. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Andy Patton is a diehard Gonzaga fan and alumnus who has covered the Bulldogs extensively since 2021.

He hosts the Locked On Zags podcast and co-hosts the Locked On College Basketball podcast, bringing years of experience covering Gonzaga, the West Coast and college basketball nationally. Andy also covers the Arizona Wildcats for Arizona Wildcats On SI, where his longtime familiarity with former Gonzaga assistant and current Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd provides a natural connection between two of college basketball’s premier programs. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport.

He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. A 2013 Gonzaga graduate, Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.