Gonzaga Looks to Repeat March Magic

Gonzaga basketball is showing signs of a familiar postseason push, much like last year's run to the Sweet Sixteen. Can they continue their winning streak and make another deep March run?

A year ago at this time, the Zags were 18-6 and a question mark to even make the NCAA tournament. Gonzaga finished strong, winning its final seven West Coast Conference games before losing to Saint Mary's in the WCC Tournament championship game. The Bulldogs were rewarded with a No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament and went on to reach their ninth consecutive Sweet 16. A similar path is emerging this season as Gonzaga (19-7, 10-3) prepares for the stretch run of its 2024-25 campaign.

The Zags have won three in a row entering Saturday night's matchup with Pepperdine and appear to be peaking at the right time. Coming off an 88-77 win over San Francisco, the Bulldogs are 25.5-point favorites over the Waves. Follow the game here with live updates, big-play highlights and in-game analysis.Khalif Battle has 8 points as the Zags have jumped all over the Waves in the first four-plus minutes.: Ryan Nembhard throws a lob to Khalif Battle for his 800th career assist. He's one of just 51 players in NCAA Division I history to reach that milestone. One of just 51 players in NCAA Div. 1 history to have 8⃣0⃣0⃣ assists in a career, and one of only two active players to reach the feat





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gonzaga NCAA Basketball Ryan Nembhard Khalif Battle

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bell High Baseball Looks to Repeat After Historic Championship SeasonBell High's baseball team, fresh off winning their first City Section Open Division championship in 2024, aims to repeat their success in 2025. The Eagles boast the most returning players, including reigning City Section player of the year Jayden Rojas. Several other teams, including Birmingham, Granada Hills, El Camino Real, Sylmar, and San Pedro, pose as potential challengers.

Read more »

Denver People's March on Saturday Inspired by 2017 Women's MarchThe January 18 protest grew out of experiences at the Women's March eight years ago and resources left behind by its organizers.

Read more »

Thousands March in Washington D.C. for People's March Ahead of Trump InaugurationThousands of protesters are marching in Washington, D.C., for the People's March before converging at the Lincoln Memorial. The protests were organized by several groups, including the organizers of the Women's March and Planned Parenthood. Protesters express anxiety about a second Trump administration and gather to share their hopes and concerns. Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump outlines his plans for his first week, including a focus on unity, strength, and fairness in his inauguration speech.

Read more »

Gonzaga Bulldogs Suffer Upset Loss to Oregon State Beavers in Thrillers College Basketball NightThursday night's college basketball schedule featured three upsets involving AP Top 25 teams. The Gonzaga Bulldogs fell to the Oregon State Beavers in a thrilling overtime game, marking Gonzaga's worst loss of the season. The Memphis Tigers also suffered their first AAC loss to the Temple Owls, while the Minnesota Golden Gophers upset the No. 20 Michigan Wolverines in overtime.

Read more »

What Gonzaga's Mark Few said after loss vs. Santa ClaraMiscues on the defensive end of the floor continued to plague Gonzaga throughout Saturday night's 103-99 loss to Santa Clara at the McCarthey Athletic Center. T

Read more »

Gonzaga can't slow down Santa Clara in 2nd straight loss: 3 takeawaysThe Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-6, 5-2 WCC) dropped a rare game at the McCarthey Athletic Center in a 103-99 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos (13-7, 5-2 WCC) Saturday n

Read more »