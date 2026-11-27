Gonzaga faces Baylor in the Players Era 16 Tournament, marking a significant rematch of their 2021 championship game. The Bulldogs seEk to overcome Baylors stout defense and physical style, while the Bears aim to continue their impressive tournament run against a familiar rival in Las Vegas.

Gonzaga basketball is navigating a critical juncture ahead of their Players Era 16 Tournament second-round clash against the Baylor Bears. The matchup, set for Thursday evening at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, carries the weight of a historic 2021 NCAA Championship rematch. However, the Bulldogs are dealing with significant roster disruptions that challenge their preparation. Xaivian Lee has been ruled out for the game, removing a key guard from the lineup. Additionally, Javon Bennett remains sidelined with a knee sprain that has hampered his availability.

The absence of Lee places immense pressure on the remaining backcourt players to maintain offensive rhythm. Isiah Harwell and Nathan De Sousa must step up to create scoring opportunities against Baylor's tenacious perimeter defense. These guards need to produce consistently to offset the loss of Lee's playmaking and scoring ability. The team must also manage foul trouble effectively, as Baylor excels at drawing contact and forcing opponents into difficult free-throw situations.

Also read Mark Few sees shades of Baylor's national championship team ahead of Gonzaga matchup

Baylor enters this contest as a formidable defensive unit that has shown remarkable versatility this season. Scott Drew's Bears limited the high-scoring Alabama Crimson Tide to just 63 points in their recent encounter. This performance stands in stark contrast to Alabama's season average of nearly 99 points per game. The Bears demonstrated an ability to disrupt even the most dynamic offenses, showcasing a disciplined and physical style of play.

Head coach Mark Few acknowledged the emotional complexity of facing Baylor again. He recalled the pain of the 2021 championship loss but emphasized the team's focus on the present challenge. Few praised Baylor's defensive improvements, noting their resurgence in guarding the rim and applying perimeter pressure. He highlighted the effectiveness of newly-hired assistant Jerome Tang in coordinating the defensive scheme. Tang previously coached at Kansas State and Kansas before joining Drew's staff.

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Baylor's defensive strategy relies on a no-middle approach that clogs driving lanes and forces contested perimeter shots. The Bears utilize athletic guards like Dylan and Kayden Mingo to apply dynamic pressure on the perimeter. These guards complement a strong post presence led by Elijah Williams and Juslin Bodo Bodo. While the current roster lacks an All-American caliber defender like Davion Mitchell, their collective athleticism creates significant difficulties. The physicality and energy displayed by the big men make inside scoring a major challenge for opponents.

For Gonzaga, the challenge lies in finding offensive efficiency against this disciplined scheme. The Bulldogs recently exploited Kansas State's defense for 101 points in a dominant performance. Braden Huff and Massamba Diop are expected to play crucial roles inside for the Bulldogs. Diop, a transfer from Liberty, has shown he can score in double figures against Big 12 opposition. He previously posted a double-double against Baylor last season, proving his capability in these matchups.

Gonzaga must also address rebounding battles, as Baylor leads the Big 12 in offensive rebounds per game. The Bears rank second in total rebounds, meaning second-chance opportunities could derail Gonzaga's offensive flow. The Bulldogs need to secure the glass consistently to maintain their scoring rhythm. Preventing extra possessions for Baylor is essential for limiting their ability to extend leads.

Baylor enters this game with a strong resume, having faced ranked opponents like Texas and Alabama. Their only loss this season was a narrow three-point defeat to No. 7 Texas. The Bears have demonstrated resilience by winning close games against high-level competition. Gonzaga, while fresh from a comfortable victory over Kansas State, must prove they can overcome the physical style Baylor employs. The Bulldogs need to show growth in rebounding and perimeter defense to succeed.

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The stakes are high for both programs, with implications for their season momentum and national ranking. KenPom rankings spot Gonzaga at No. 11 and Baylor at No. 24. This reflects the perception that Baylor has outperformed expectations this season. Few and Drew share a deep respect for each other's programs, having engaged in numerous scrimmages over the years. This meeting promises to be a physical and tactical struggle.

As the Bulldogs look to avenge past defeats, the Bears aim to continue their impressive run. The stage is set for a classic college basketball showdown in Las Vegas. The outcome will likely depend on which team can better execute their strategic advantages. Gonzaga's ability to adapt to Baylor's defensive pressure will be a key factor. The Bulldogs must leverage their size and talent to overcome the physical challenges presented by the Bears.

Baylor's defensive prowess under Drew and Tang presents a significant test for Gonzaga's offense. The Bears' ability to limit high-scoring teams makes them a dangerous opponent. Gonzaga's reliance on Huff, Diop, and the remaining guards will be crucial. The team's success will hinge on execution in critical moments. Both teams bring contrasting styles that promise an engaging contest.

The history between these two programs adds an extra layer of intensity to this matchup. The 2021 championship loss remains a focal point for Gonzaga's motivation. Baylor seeks to validate their current status as a top-tier defensive team. The tournament environment in Las Vegas will amplify the pressure on both sides. Fans anticipate a high-quality game with significant implications for both rosters.