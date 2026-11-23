The Gonzaga Bulldogs landed a commitment from Dooney Johnson over a year ago, and to date, he remains GU's lone commit in the 2027 class. However, the 5-star gu

landed a commitment from Dooney Johnson over a year ago, and to date, he remains GU's lone commit in the 2027 class. However, the 5-star guard reportedly did not sign with Gonzaga during the early signing period, and Joe Tipton of On3 reports he has been receiving interest from other programs and is "willing to engage in conversations.

" Johnson has not decommitted from Gonzaga as of this writing, but without putting pen to paper, he is essentially still a free agent on the recruiting trail. This news comes the same day as a report that Jalen Davis, another 5-star guard in the 2027 class, will announce his commitment on Tuesday afternoon. Davis is choosing between Gonzaga, North Carolina, UCLA, and Washington.

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The 6-foot-5 point guard and No. 14 overall recruit has been receiving interest from other programs in recent weeks and has been willing to engage in conversations. … Johnson is a 6'5 guard from Milwaukee, WI, whom Gonzaga got after early in the recruiting period, sending assistant coach Zach Norvell out to visit him last summer.

The early push worked for the Zags, who brought Johnson on campus for a preseason game last October, securing a verbal commitment a few days later. Then Johnson went out and had a fantastic summer on the Nike EYBL circuit, playing for Team Herro. The star guard displayed offensive versatility as a facilitator and go-to scoring option, getting downhill seemingly at will and rocketing up the class rankings.

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He eventually earned All-EYBL First Team honors and pushed his way up to No. 14 in the class at Rivals. He has since transferred to East River High School in Orlando for his senior season. Recruit Dooney Johnson takes in the action at Gonzaga’s matchup against Western Oregon at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

| Photo by Erik Smith Johnson's elite positional size, ability to get out in transition and attack downhill, and developing skills as an on-ball creator make him an ideal fit in coach Few's system, which is why the team was so aggressive in pursuing him last summer. He also projects as an above-average defender at the next level due to his elite length, athleticism, and hard work on that end of the floor.

Gonzaga zeroed in on three players in the 2027 class: Johnson, Davis, and 4-star shooting guard Gene Roebuck III. Davis and Johnson are similar in some ways but seem more than capable of, creating what could be the best freshman guard duo in the entire country should they both end up in Spokane.

Roebuck ended up committing to the Cal Golden Bears after taking an official visit at Kraziness in the Kennel, leaving Gonzaga with two targets left after the early signing period wrapped up. Andy Patton is a diehard Gonzaga fan and alumnus who has covered the Bulldogs extensively since 2021. He hosts the Locked On Zags podcast and co-hosts the Locked On College Basketball podcast, bringing years of experience covering Gonzaga, the West Coast and college basketball nationally.

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Andy also covers the Arizona Wildcats for Arizona Wildcats On SI, where his longtime familiarity with former Gonzaga assistant and current Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd provides a natural connection between two of college basketball’s premier programs. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport.

He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. A 2013 Gonzaga graduate, Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.