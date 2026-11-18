Gonka AI suffers a $1.05 million breach as hackers exploit BLS group key vulnerabilities to withdraw stablecoins and mint unbacked tokens.

Gonka AI suffered a significant security breach resulting in the loss of approximately $1.05 million in digital assets. Blockchain analytics firm Onchain Lens confirmed that attackers exploited a vulnerability in the project's cross-chain bridge infrastructure. The incident involved the unauthorized withdrawal of stablecoins and the creation of unbacked Wrapped Gonka tokens on the Ethereum network.

Technical Exploitation of BLS Group Keys

The security failure centered on the cryptographic verification process used by Gonka AI. According to the project's technical documentation, moving assets from the native chain to Ethereum requires specific cryptographic signatures from the validator set. These signatures are validated against a BLS group key that updates during every network epoch. The attacker successfully manipulated the epoch BLS group key on the bridge. This manipulation granted the hacker control over the component responsible for authorizing fund withdrawals.

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Financial Losses and Unbacked Token Issuance

Onchain Lens reported that the attacker withdrew $884,800 in Tether and USD Coin stablecoins from the bridge reserves. In addition to the direct theft, the hacker issued $172,000 in Wrapped Gonka tokens without locking the required assets on the native blockchain. Blockchain security firm Blockaid verified the attack, noting a total loss of about $1.05 million across roughly five transactions. The issuance of unbacked tokens creates a unique risk as these digital assets could enter circulation without proper reserve backing.

Fund Tracing and Decentralized Exchange Transfers

Tracing the stolen funds proved difficult due to the use of decentralized infrastructure. The attacker transferred the misappropriated assets through the decentralized exchange Uniswap and multiple crypto wallets. This multi-hop strategy obscured the final destination of the funds. Onchain Lens noted that their figures for direct withdrawals differ slightly from Blockaid's total valuation. However, both firms agree on the scale of the unauthorized token issuance and the stability of the stolen value.

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Implications for Cross-Chain Security Protocols

The Gonka AI breach highlights critical vulnerabilities in cross-chain bridge mechanisms. The ability to alter epoch keys allows malicious actors to bypass standard validation procedures. This incident underscores the importance of robust cryptographic safeguards in decentralized finance. Projects relying on validator sets for security must ensure their key management systems are immune to unauthorized modifications. The lack of reserve backing for the newly issued tokens further complicates the economic impact on the ecosystem.

Future Steps and Security Audits

Gonka AI and its community will likely prioritize a comprehensive security audit following this event. The manipulation of the BLS group key suggests that epoch-based updates may require additional verification layers. Users and investors are advised to exercise caution when interacting with cross-chain bridges that lack rigorous third-party security assessments. The financial loss of $1.05 million serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with complex decentralized infrastructure.