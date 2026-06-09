GONJIAM: HAUNTED ASYLUM Gets Indonesian Remake, Korean Haunted Hospital

The news text discusses a 2018 found footage horror movie titled Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum, which is getting an Indonesian remake titled Korean Haunted Hospital. The original film received a high Rotten Tomatoes score and is considered one of the best in its genre. The upcoming remake will be directed by Anggy Umbara and released in Indonesia as 402: Rumah Sakit Angker Korea.

GONJIAM: HAUNTED ASYLUM gets an Indonesian remake titled Korean Haunted Hospital . The film debuted to a whopping 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with many critics hailing it as one of the best in its genre.

A group of Indonesian content creators known as ‘The Ghost Hunter’ dares to livestream inside South Korea’s most haunted abandoned hospital. The upcoming remake will be released in Indonesia as 402: Rumah Sakit Angker Korea. A first look at the film has been unveiled, and it is directed by Anggy Umbara from a screenplay by Lele Laila. An English-language remake of Gonjiam is also in development.

A Philippine remake titled Strange Frequencies: Taiwan Killer Hospital was also produced a few years ago





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Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum Korean Haunted Hospital Found Footage Horror Movie Rotten Tomatoes Score Indonesian Remake Anggy Umbara Lele Laila English-Language Remake Philippine Remake Strange Frequencies: Taiwan Killer Hospital

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