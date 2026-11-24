Squid Game actor Gong Yoo stars in the new Korean period drama Tantara, premiering on December 11 in three parts on Netflix.

Gong Yoo is set to return to the streaming giant Netflix with a new starring role in the period drama series titled Tantara. This announcement follows his significant contribution to Netflix's most successful series to date by pure viewership, which remains a defining moment in the platform's history. The actor, who played the iconic salesman character in that hit show, is now preparing audiences for a completely different genre and era.

Legacy Of The Global Hit Series

The thriller series featuring the life-or-death game premise has achieved 265.2 million views for its first season, according to the streamer's own rankings. This massive viewership number places it ahead of the runner-up, the first season of Wednesday, which recorded 252 million viewers. The show ran for three seasons and stands as one of the most-watched non-English shows of all time globally.

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Lee Jung-jae served as the face of the production as the protagonist Seong Gi-hun. Gong Yoo appeared in the show for a limited time across two seasons, with his character dying in the Season 2 premiere. His portrayal of the handsome and well-dressed salesman remains one of the most memorable aspects of the series for many participants and viewers.

Story And Cast Of The New Drama

Tantara is described by official sources as a narrative following the journey of individuals who, despite having little, dreamed of glimmering success and gave it their all. The series is set against the backdrop of the 1960s and 80s, a time without the advantages of modern technology. Adding a Korean context makes the struggle for success even more interesting and distinct from other productions in the industry.

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The entertainment industry is cutthroat, competitive, saturated, and ruthless. During the specific historical period depicted in the new series, the challenges were arguably even harder to overcome. Gong Yoo, an accomplished actor, takes on the lead role in this intense drama that explores the dreams and hardships of its characters.

Release Schedule And Viewing Details

Tantara premieres on Netflix on Friday, December 11. The first season consists of 22 episodes that will roll out in three distinct parts to accommodate viewer consumption. The distribution strategy aims to build anticipation and maintain engagement over a specific timeframe leading up to the end of the year.

Part I of the series will launch on December 11, 2026, featuring episodes 1 through 8. Part II is scheduled for release on December 18, bringing episodes 9 through 15. The final part of the season, Part III, will arrive on December 25, completing the narrative with episodes 16 through 22.