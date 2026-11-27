GoMining enhances its partner incentives by offering up to 15 percent commission on Bitcoin and AI miner purchases and recurring maintenance fees to drive platform growth.

GoMining has officially updated its referral program, introducing a new incentive structure that allows partners to earn up to 15 percent in rewards from referred users' Bitcoin and AI miner purchases. This significant adjustment to the platform's compensation model is designed to recognize and reward the community for driving new user acquisition. The update specifically targets both the initial capital outlay for hardware and the ongoing operational costs associated with these digital assets.

Recurring Revenue Streams For Partners

The core mechanism of this revised program extends beyond one-time commissions. Partners now receive the same maximum 15 percent rate on recurring maintenance payments, provided the referred user remains active on the platform. These maintenance payments typically cover essential services such as electricity and equipment servicing. This structure ensures that partners benefit continuously from the long-term engagement of their referrals, rather than receiving a single payout at the point of sale. The actual reward percentage a partner receives is determined by their specific VIP level within the GoMining ecosystem.

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Expansion Into AI Computing Services

This strategic update reflects GoMining's broader business evolution from traditional Bitcoin mining into the rapidly expanding field of AI computing. The updated program explicitly supports this diversification by allowing partners to earn commissions from referrals involving both types of miners. By incentivizing the sale of AI mining solutions alongside Bitcoin hardware, the company aims to accelerate adoption of its new service offerings. The Loyalty team at GoMining states that this change is intended to reward community members not just for initial introductions, but for their ongoing influence on user retention and activity.

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Additional Platform Activity Bonuses

Beyond mining hardware sales, the referral program includes distinct rewards for other platform activities to encourage deeper ecosystem engagement. Partners receive 10 percent of their referrals' Simple Earn rewards, creating an additional income stream linked to passive income products. Furthermore, the program offers a direct $20 payment when a referred user spends $100 with the GoMining Card within 90 days of opening it. These varied incentives are credited according to the type of activity, with purchase rewards issued immediately and maintenance rewards credited daily.

Withdrawal Flexibility And User Support

GoMining has structured the withdrawal process to prioritize liquidity for its partners. Earnings can be received in USDT, USDC, or GOMINING tokens, and the company explicitly states that these rewards do not have a holding period. This allows partners to withdraw their earnings at any time without waiting for specific cycles. The referral section of the GoMining app provides transparent access to reward rates and earnings information. Partners also receive a dedicated dashboard showing referral activity, along with training materials and support from a dedicated management team to help them maximize their earnings.