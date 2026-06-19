GoMining Expands Bitcoin Payments With GoBTC Pay Gen1 SDK and API Launch

GoMining has launched the GoBTC Pay Gen1 SDK and API, giving merchants, wallet providers, and ecosystem partners the tools to integrate Bitcoin payments directly into real-world products and services.

GoMining has launched the GoBTC Pay Gen1 SDK and API, giving merchants, wallet providers, and ecosystem partners the tools to integrate Bitcoin payments directly into real-world products and services.has unveiled the GoBTC Pay Gen1 SDK and API, expanding access to its Bitcoin payment infrastructure and allowing merchants, wallet providers, and ecosystem partners to integrate Bitcoin payments into commercial applications.

The release represents the next stage of GoBTC Pay, GoMining's Layer 1 Bitcoin payment protocol. Previously available as a closed demonstration product, the platform is now being opened to external developers and businesses through a dedicated software development kit, API access, and merchant tools. As part of the rollout, GoMining plans to onboard an initial group of up to 10 merchants and ecosystem partners that will begin integrating the payment protocol into their products and services.

Bitcoin , Dogecoin , XRP and Shiba Inu Price Analysis for June 19: Cryptocurrency Market Needs Momentum According to GoMining, the goal is to make Bitcoin payments easier to deploy and use without compromising the network's core principles.

"Satoshi didn't create Bitcoin to sit idle in wallets. It was designed to move value between people," said Mark Zalan, CEO of GoMining.

"With the launch of the GoBTC Pay SDK and API, we're giving merchants and wallet providers the infrastructure to bring that vision into real-world commerce in a way that is seamless and intuitive for users. We believe Bitcoin's next chapter will be defined by how people use it, in addition to how many people own it.

"GoBTC Pay is designed to facilitate direct Bitcoin transactions while allowing users to retain control of their assets throughout the payment process. The Gen1 release includes merchant onboarding tools, payment management features, a web-based merchant dashboard, online payment integrations, public developer documentation, and an open API that can be integrated by wallet providers and institutional partners.

Rather than requiring users to convert Bitcoin into fiat before making purchases, the system is intended to support a more direct payment experience while remaining non-custodial. The protocol operates through GoMining's private 15 EH/s mempool infrastructure built on the Stratum V2 mining protocol. According to the company, this setup allows GoBTC Pay transactions to receive priority processing within participating mining operations. The platform targets an average settlement time of approximately 12 hours while maintaining settlement directly on the Bitcoin network.

GoMining says the goal is to provide a payment experience that feels similar to traditional debit card transactions while preserving Bitcoin's self-custody and on-chain settlement properties. Merchants using GoBTC Pay pay a 0.2% transaction fee. That fee is split equally between participating wallet providers and miners within the GoMining pool that process settlements. The company believes this model creates economic incentives for all parties involved in facilitating Bitcoin payments, encouraging broader ecosystem participation and helping drive real-world transaction activity.

The launch follows GoMining's introduction of GoBTC Pay at the Consensus conference in Miami and forms part of the company's broader strategy to increase Bitcoin's utility as a payment network. By opening access through developer tools and merchant integrations, GoMining aims to accelerate adoption among businesses, wallets, and service providers seeking to offer Bitcoin payment capabilities without relying on custodial intermediaries or off-chain conversion processes.

The company views the SDK and API launch as the first step toward building a larger ecosystem around direct Bitcoin commerce and everyday payment use cases. SpaceX Continues to Drive Strong Trading Activity as MEXC SPCX Futures Daily Trading Volume Surpasses $800 Million USDT PremiumBlock Launches Non-Custodial Risk Hub for User-Created Prediction Markets, Perps and Web3 Poker





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