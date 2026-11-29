Golfers were back on the links this weekend at Washington, D.C.'s East Potomac Park despite President Trump's claim that the public course was 'totally wiped out' by a powerful storm.

despite President Trump's claim that the public course at the center of a heated legal battle was"totally wiped out" by the powerful storm that swept through the region over Thanksgiving.an image Saturday that appeared to show flooding in the park, which he referred to as"Trash Island," while claiming it had been"completely destroyed" by the "It is totally WIPED OUT, including the already eroding seawalls, which have collapsed along the Potomac, and the road, which has largely followed this wall — Almost everything is submerged and obliterated by the tides," Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"God must have been watching the problems we've been having with a judge who did everything politically possible to stop a Great Golf Course from being built. Therefore, this was an Act of God!

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" The president has pushed to overhaul the site into a new"world class championship" course. But a federal judge moved earlier this month tothe closure of the historic golf course and park. The judge ruled that the Trump administration cannot close East Potomac Park and its golf course, but said that the Trump administration was not required to actively manage either, siding with a D.C. preservation group and two local golfers.