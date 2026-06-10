Golf World Celebrates Korda's Major Win, LeBron's Support, and Emotional Stories

Nelly Korda wins U.S. Women's Open, LeBron James shows support, Scottie Scheffler struggles, and Corey Pereira wins after wife's death.

On Tuesday, June 9, Hilary Duff revealed her reaction to learning that LPGA star Nelly Korda , 38, is a fan of the singer.

'I still adore her. But growing up, obviously we had no social media, no computers, my mom would bring home those teen magazines. I would cut out her photos and have a scrapbook. Sounds really creepy, but I love her.

I had a scrapbook full of Hilary Duff,' Korda said. This exchange came shortly after Korda clinched the 2026 U.S. Women's Open with a dramatic putt on the 18th green at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. The victory marked her first U.S. Women's Open title and her second consecutive major win, following the Chevron Championship in April.

The Bradenton, Florida native has become the face of the LPGA Tour, attracting attention from celebrities beyond Duff, including NBA superstar LeBron James. LeBron James, an avid golfer himself, commented on Korda's championship post, 'Congrats!!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾.

' Korda expressed amazement at his support, saying, 'It's quite amazing to see how much he is not just supporting me, but all of the LPGA. He's broadcasting a bunch of it on his own channels and that makes a really big difference. When athletes like him come together and support other athletes, it really does raise the bar and it brings in new fans.

It's extremely cool to see what a nut he is now about the game of golf.

' She added, 'LeBron actually posting about us and really engaging with the Tour has brought in much more interest. It's a great talking point.

' Korda also shared her post-win celebration, admitting she was 'actually in bed by 10 p.m.' She laughed, 'My friends would actually be super disappointed in me. They were really excited to see that I chugged out of a champagne bottle because I actually don't drink at all. I did media for like two hours after. By the last interview, I couldn't even put sentences together.

I was so tired.

' Korda and her family celebrated with sushi provided by the Riviera staff. In other golf news, Scottie Scheffler displayed moments of vulnerability during his opening round at the 2026 Memorial Championship, even giving his caddie, Ted Scott, an earful. Scheffler, 29, sank his tee shot into the water on the par-3 16th hole at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio on Thursday, June 4.

Meanwhile, nearly one year after the death of his wife Leah from cancer, golfer Corey Pereira celebrated an emotional victory at the PGA Tour Americas' Mexico Championship on Sunday, June 7. The 31-year-old said, 'If it weren't for golf, I would just be sitting in my room all day pouting and crying,' revealing how the sport helped him cope with his loss.

These stories highlight the emotional depth and celebrity crossovers that define the current golf landscape, from major triumphs to personal struggles and the unifying power of the game





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